As previously reported, the time line to get the damaged fab back up and running has increased from Reneasas initial estimate of one month, to something closer to 100 days . NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corporation), has learned that the company is planning to use another domestic plant to make up for the decreased output. According to sources, the Japanese company is planning to use if facility located on the Ehime Prefecture in western Japan to keep the production running. It was on March 19 that a fire broke out at the N3 building of Renesas Naka fab , located on the Ibaraki prefecture, forcing the company to halt part of its production. In its initial updates regarding the damages caused by the fire, the company stated that 11 units of equipment had been damaged. Upon further investigations Renesas uncovered an additional 12 units of equipment that had been affected by the fire. The facility makes semiconductors for autos and other products. As noted by the NHK, Renesas still aims to resume operations within a month of the fire. But at the same time the company expects shipments to take at least three months to return to normal levels. Renesas is reportedly also working on a potential outsourcing solution with a major Taiwanese manufacturer, the report continues.