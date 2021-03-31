© Renesas Business | March 31, 2021
It will take 100 days before Renesas is back after the fire
While the company still aims to complete the recovery of the damaged cleanroom at the N3 Building of the Naka fab within one month as initially announced, the company is also aware that it might that much longer.
It was at At 2:47 am on March 19, 2021, that part of the N3 building of Renesas Naka factory caught fire. The N3 building of the Naka factory, which is located on the Ibaraki prefecture, houses the 300mm line. An initial investigation the following day confirmed the cause of the fire to be the plating equipment on the first floor of the N3 Building. The casing of the equipment and the plating tank have relatively low resistance to heat, and the equipment ignited due to overcurrent. The following day, March 21, an investigation led by the manufacturer of the equipment was held, and on March 23, 2021, a detailed investigation led by external specialists dispatched by the equipment manufacturer was also held. Adding to this, the fire department revisited the site to conduct an investigation on March 25 but was unable to determine why the equipment caught on fire and the cause is still under investigation. Impacts and recovery status “We are receiving tremendous assistance from customers, equipment manufacturers, partner companies and construction companies, and they are working with Renesas employees to recover the clean room as early as possible,” Renesas writes in a new update regarding the recovery from the accident. The company says that the procurement of materials used in clean rooms such as filters as well as the clearing of soot and so on, is progressing mostly on track. Renesas currently expects the clean room to be recovered by around mid-April. Around three-quarters of the work-in-process products being manufactured in the N3 Building were not damaged and can be turned into finished products. In its initial updates regarding the damages caused by the fire, the company stated that 11 units of equipment had been damaged. Upon further investigations Renesas uncovered an additional 12 units of equipment that had been affected by the fire. Within the total of 23 units, 11 units are to be procured within April. The even worse news in all of this is that some equipment may not be procured until after June. “We are in discussions with equipment manufacturers to procure the equipment at an earlier date where possible,” the update reads. As stated earlier, the company is aiming to recover the clean room of the N3 Building by around mid-April and resume production within one month – as the company stated in previous update. However, this all hinges on if the company is able to procure all necessary manufacturing equipment by the end of April. If so, Renesas expects to begin product shipment – utilising the remaining work-in-processes from the first floor of the N3 Building – to customers in about 60 days after the fire. And in about 90 days after the fire, the company expects to begin product shipment of the remaining work-in-process of the second floor of the N3 Building. If this plan hold, that would mean that the company would make a 100% recovery of product shipment of products manufactured at the N3 Building in about 100 days after the fire. However, Renesas stresses that this is only viable if all the necessary manufacturing equipment can be procured by the end of April. If there are any delays in the procurement of the equipment, the recovery process will also be delayed.
Another fire strikes semiconductor manufacturer Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturer Panjit International's Gangshan fab was hit by a fire at around 15:19 on 29th March 2021. All employees were evacuated safely.
Magnachip to be acquired in a $1.4 billion deal The South Korean chipmaker has entered into a definitive agreement with private equity fund, Wise Road Capital, to be acquired in a cash-deal valued at USD 1.4 billion.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
A deal has been struck – II-VI to acquire Coherent The engineered materials and optoelectronics specialist says that it has entered into definitive agreement to acquire laser technology provider Coherent.
Damage at Renesas' Naka factory is worse than thought The fire that hit Renesas' N3 building at its Naka manufacturing facility, located on the Ibaraki prefecture, reportedly caused more damaged than initially thought.
Powerchip Semiconductor breaks ground on new Taiwan fab Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (PSMC) has held a groundbreaking ceremony for a NTD 278 billion (EUR 8.26 billion) 12-inch fab in the Tongluo Science Park.
High-side current sensing Question: Is placing a 100 Ω resistor in front of a MOSFET gate required for stability?
i3 Microsystems places repeat order for ClassOne system The provider of semiconductor plating tools has sold a second Solstice S8 system to i3 Microsystems (i3M), a wholly-owned subsidiary of defense industry supplier i3 Electronics headquartered in Binghamton, New York.
Imagination launches IMG Labs to create breakthrough tech Imagination Technologies is launching IMG Labs, a specialist division tasked with developing breakthrough innovations fundamental to new, advanced semiconductor products.
Marvell receives Chinese 'Ok' for Inphi acquisition Semiconductor company Marvell Technology announces that the State Administration for Market Regulation in China has approved the company's previously announced proposed acquisition of Inphi Corporation.
LPKF: Looking back on successful 2020 in spite of COVID-19 In spite of a revenue drop due to delays of customer projects in this challenging year, LPKF has delivered earnings, has continued to invest in new technologies as planned, and has further developed the company in line with its strategic growth plan.
BMZ Group establishes a new subsidiary for the UK The BMZ Group is opening a UK sales office in Cambridge. This target market was already a strong focus in the past, as more and more large customers from the UK had requested the battery solutions of the BMZ Group.
Austria joins EU project in microelectronics With EUR 146.5 million in public support, three companies – Infineon Austria, AT&S Austria and NXP Semiconductors Austria – will carry out additional research and innovation falling within the scope of microelectronics.
Intel launches $20 billion expansion plan The manufacturer will spend USD 20 billion to build two new chip plants in Arizona, creating more than 3’000 new – permanent – high tech jobs.
Nexperia and UAES partner on Gallium Nitride Nexperia has entered into a comprehensive partnership covering gallium nitride (GaN) power semiconductor devices with United Automotive Electronic Systems Co., Ltd. (UAES). The program will focus on power systems for EVs, with the aim to jointly develop automotive applications using GaN technology.
Infineon Austin to reach pre-shutdown levels in June 2021 Due to the February winter storm, which hit Texas with full force, several Austin based semiconductor operations were forced to shut down. Among them was Infineon, which is now re-ramping its production at its Austin, Texas operations.
Fire at Renesas Naka fab shuts down 300mm line At 2:47 am on March 19, 2021, part of the N3 building of Renesas Naka factory caught fire.
Dynamic use of the disable pin on an amplifier Question: Could I use the disable pin of an amplifier to save power without losing performance?
POET and Sanan IC's JV is making progress POET Technologies is making progress on its Super Photonics Xiamen (SPX) its joint venture with Sanan IC.
ROHM and Sanden Huayu Hold opens joint technology lab ROHM, together with Sanden Huayu Automotive Air-Conditioning Co., Ltd., a Chinese manufacturer of automotive air conditioners, held an opening ceremony announcing the establishment of a joint technical laboratory at Sanden Huayu’s headquarters in Shanghai, China.
SMIC to set up 12-inch wafer production in Shenzhen The Chinese semiconductor manufacturer says that it has entered into an agreement with the Shenzhen Government under which it intends to develop and operate a 28nm fab.
Farnell expands portfolio with solutions from Micron The distributor of electronic components, products and solutions, has signed an international distribution agreement with Micron Technology, under which Farnell will be adding Micron to its line card of semiconductors.
Qualcomm completes acquisition of NUVIA Qualcomm's subsidiary, Qualcomm Technologies, has completed its acquisition of the CPU and technology design company, NUVIA for USD 1.4 billion.
II-VI expands with new applications lab in China Laser materials processing solutions provider, II-VI Incorporated, is opening its applications laboratory in Suzhou, China, in order to support the growing industrial laser market in the region.
Micron in talks to sell its Lehi, Utah, fab Micron Technology is updating its portfolio strategy to further strengthen its focus on memory and storage innovations for the data center; meaning that the company will cease development of 3D XPoint.
World domination for Samsung and TSMC Keeping up with producing leading-edge IC technology has become increasingly expensive over the past 25 years. The investment required to implement the most advanced process technologies for logic devices has now driven out all but three companies—Samsung, TSMC, and Intel—from the leading edge portion of the market.Load more news