Camtek receives orders worth more than $20 million
The developer and manufacturer of inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry, says that in recent weeks it has received orders for inspection and metrology systems totaling over USD 20 million.
The orders come from several customers who manufacture products in the field of advanced packaging and compound semiconductors. Compound semiconductors support the growing demand for several applications such as power and lidar in automotive, and face recognition in mobile. Camtek says that the systems are expected to be delivered during the second and third quarters of 2021. "We continue to see strong momentum in our business and these new orders make us increasingly confident in our expectations for 2021, all of which, point to another record year for Camtek," says Rafi Amit, Chief Executive Officer, in a press release.
UCT completes acquisition of Ham-Let Ultra Clean Holdings (UCT) has completed the acquisition of Ham-Let (Israel-Canada) Ltd. for approximately USD 351 million. The acquisition expands UCT's addressable market in semiconductors
Axcelis ships multiple systems to CMOS image sensor manufacturers Axcelis Technologies says that it has shipped multiple Purion VXE high energy systems to CMOS image sensor manufacturers. While the CMOS image sensor manufacturers remain unnamed, Axcelis describes them as leading.
Zeiss opens US high-tech centre in the Bay Area Optics and optoelectronics technology company Zeiss has completed the construction of its new R&D, production, sales and customer service site in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Shenmao sets up testing lab in Taiwan - Cheetah Inspection Shenmao has established an independent testing laboratory in Taiwan called Cheetah Inspection Inc. The ISO/IEC 17025 approved testing laboratory is located in Hsinchu.
TSMC to invest $100 billion to increase capacity In the midst of a global semiconductor shortage, the manufacturing giant announces that it is planning to invest USD 100 billion over the course of three years.
It will take Renesas 100 days to get back on track after the fire While the company still aims to complete the recovery of the damaged cleanroom at the N3 Building of the Naka fab within one month as initially announced, the company is also aware that it might that much longer.
BSE receives multiple orders from automotive chip companies Semiconductor test handler company, Boston Semi Equipment (BSE), has received repeat orders from automotive customers for multiple Zeus gravity test handlers configured for MEMS pressure and high power IC testing applications.
Another fire strikes semiconductor manufacturer Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturer Panjit International's Gangshan fab was hit by a fire at around 15:19 on 29th March 2021. All employees were evacuated safely.
Magnachip to be acquired in a $1.4 billion deal The South Korean chipmaker has entered into a definitive agreement with private equity fund, Wise Road Capital, to be acquired in a cash-deal valued at USD 1.4 billion.
A deal has been struck – II-VI to acquire Coherent The engineered materials and optoelectronics specialist says that it has entered into definitive agreement to acquire laser technology provider Coherent.
Damage at Renesas' Naka factory is worse than thought The fire that hit Renesas' N3 building at its Naka manufacturing facility, located on the Ibaraki prefecture, reportedly caused more damaged than initially thought.
Powerchip Semiconductor breaks ground on new Taiwan fab Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (PSMC) has held a groundbreaking ceremony for a NTD 278 billion (EUR 8.26 billion) 12-inch fab in the Tongluo Science Park.
i3 Microsystems places repeat order for ClassOne system The provider of semiconductor plating tools has sold a second Solstice S8 system to i3 Microsystems (i3M), a wholly-owned subsidiary of defense industry supplier i3 Electronics headquartered in Binghamton, New York.
Imagination launches IMG Labs to create breakthrough tech Imagination Technologies is launching IMG Labs, a specialist division tasked with developing breakthrough innovations fundamental to new, advanced semiconductor products.
Marvell receives Chinese 'Ok' for Inphi acquisition Semiconductor company Marvell Technology announces that the State Administration for Market Regulation in China has approved the company's previously announced proposed acquisition of Inphi Corporation.
LPKF: Looking back on successful 2020 in spite of COVID-19 In spite of a revenue drop due to delays of customer projects in this challenging year, LPKF has delivered earnings, has continued to invest in new technologies as planned, and has further developed the company in line with its strategic growth plan.
BMZ Group establishes a new subsidiary for the UK The BMZ Group is opening a UK sales office in Cambridge. This target market was already a strong focus in the past, as more and more large customers from the UK had requested the battery solutions of the BMZ Group.
Austria joins EU project in microelectronics With EUR 146.5 million in public support, three companies – Infineon Austria, AT&S Austria and NXP Semiconductors Austria – will carry out additional research and innovation falling within the scope of microelectronics.
Intel launches $20 billion expansion plan The manufacturer will spend USD 20 billion to build two new chip plants in Arizona, creating more than 3’000 new – permanent – high tech jobs.
Nexperia and UAES partner on Gallium Nitride Nexperia has entered into a comprehensive partnership covering gallium nitride (GaN) power semiconductor devices with United Automotive Electronic Systems Co., Ltd. (UAES). The program will focus on power systems for EVs, with the aim to jointly develop automotive applications using GaN technology.
Infineon Austin to reach pre-shutdown levels in June 2021 Due to the February winter storm, which hit Texas with full force, several Austin based semiconductor operations were forced to shut down. Among them was Infineon, which is now re-ramping its production at its Austin, Texas operations.
Fire at Renesas Naka fab shuts down 300mm line At 2:47 am on March 19, 2021, part of the N3 building of Renesas Naka factory caught fire.