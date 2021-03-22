© otnaydur dreamstime.com

Nexperia and UAES partner on Gallium Nitride

Nexperia has entered into a comprehensive partnership covering gallium nitride (GaN) power semiconductor devices with United Automotive Electronic Systems Co., Ltd. (UAES). The program will focus on power systems for EVs, with the aim to jointly develop automotive applications using GaN technology.

The electrification of cars, the increasing high power requirements of telecommunication equipment for 5G and the rise of Industry 4.0 require power conversion efficiencies for which GaN is expected to become the mainstream technology. These trends underpin the growing demand for power semiconductors in 2021 and beyond. UAES has already started using Nexperia GaN FETs in R&D and collaborative projects including vehicle-mounted chargers and high-voltage DC-to-DC converters for electric cars. Nexperia's GaN technology has extremely good figures of merit (RDS(on) x QGD) and reverse recovery charge (Qrr) metrics that support high switching frequencies and efficient power conversion. Nexperia produces GaN based on mature and reliable mass production techniques, largely in its own global production facilities, to manufacture products according to automotive AEC-Q101 standards, a press release reads. UAES provides car manufacturers with automotive powertrain and body control system solutions. It specialises in the development, production, and sales of gasoline engine management systems, transmission control systems, vehicle body electronics, and hybrid and electric drive control systems. Its five technology centers in China have laboratories for entire vehicles, engines, automatic transmissions, and electric drive performance development. "The power density and efficiency of silicon-based GaN field-effect transistors will play key roles in the electrification of cars. We recognize the broad offering, industry position, and customer basis that UAES has in the automotive industry and we believe that our intensified collaboration in GaN will help both companies to deliver more advanced and efficient EV power system solutions to our customers. Earlier this month, we announced an increase in global production and R&D investment to fully support new product development. We intend to expand our investments and jointly to create a laboratory to develop automotive GaN technology applications," says Paul Zhang, SVP Sales & Marketing and General Manager, Nexperia, China in the press release.