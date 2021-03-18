© mailthepic dreamstime.com

II-VI expands with new applications lab in China

Laser materials processing solutions provider, II-VI Incorporated, is opening its applications laboratory in Suzhou, China, in order to support the growing industrial laser market in the region.

Close collaboration between industrial laser specialists and automotive manufacturers is essential to explore the full range of capabilities afforded by the advances in industrial laser technology, especially now as manufacturers are retooling their production lines for the welding requirements of electric vehicles and their batteries, the company writes in a press release. II-VI’s new applications laboratory provides customer support on laser materials processing with practical hands-on training, in-depth applications consulting, and detailed feasibility studies based on the expertise of II-VI’s applications engineers and the advanced capabilities of II-VI’s laser processing heads. “In our new applications laboratory in Suzhou, customers can directly experience our high-performing and intelligent laser processing heads,” says Dr. Karlheinz Gulden, Senior Vice President, Laser Devices and Systems Business Unit. “This product application facility, together with our labs in Berlin, Germany, and Detroit, U.S., enhances our global ability to demonstrate manufacturing feasibility and develop optimized processes for our customers.”