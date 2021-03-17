© IC Insights Components | March 17, 2021
World domination for Samsung and TSMC
Keeping up with producing leading-edge IC technology has become increasingly expensive over the past 25 years. The investment required to implement the most advanced process technologies for logic devices has now driven out all but three companies—Samsung, TSMC, and Intel—from the leading edge portion of the market.
Moreover, of these three manufacturers, only two can truly be considered to be at the leading edge (Samsung and TSMC), with both in volume production of 7nm and 5nm ICs. In contrast, Intel is not expected to be in high volume production of 7nm devices, in its own fabrication facilities, until 2022, at which time Samsung and TSMC are forecast to be producing commercial quantities of ICs using 3nm process technologies. Historically, the IC companies that had the highest level of capital expenditures were also the companies that were able to produce the most advanced devices. Although Intel has been among the top two leading semiconductor industry capital spenders for 25 out of the past 27 years, the company spent only about half of what Samsung spent in 2020 and is expected to once again fall far short of what both Samsung and TSMC are expected to spend this year (about USD 28 billion each). Samsung first spent more than USD 10.0 billion in semiconductor capex in 2010. After spending USD 11.3 billion in semiconductor capex in 2016, Samsung’s 2017 outlays for the semiconductor group more than doubled to USD 24.2 billion. Samsung’s semiconductor capital spending has remained very strong since 2017 with outlays reaching USD 21.6 billion in 2018, USD 19.3 billion in 2019, and a massive USD 28.1 billion last year. The sheer magnitude of Samsung’s spending over the 2017-2020 timeperiod (USD 93.2 billion) is unprecedented in the history of the semiconductor industry! At USD 93.2 billion, this amount was more than double the USD 44.7 billion spent by all the indigenous China semiconductor suppliers combined over this same timeframe. Although Samsung has not provided guidance for its 2021 outlays, IC Insights estimates that the company will keep its spending essentially flat with 2020. TSMC is the only pure-play foundry to offer leading-edge technology. It is seeing very strong demand for its 7nm and 5nm processes, which represented 47% of the company’s sales in 2H20. Most of its current investment is targeting additional capacity for its 7nm and 5nm technologies. Illustrating how quickly TSMC moved to more advanced processes, the company’s 5nm products represented 8% of its total 2020 sales (USD 3.5 billion), after essentially having no 5nm revenue in the first half of last year. On January 14, 2021, TSMC dropped its “bombshell” news that it plans to ramp up its capital spending this year to USD 25-28 billion, a 60% increase using IC Insights’ expectation for USD 27.5 billion in outlays by the company. At USD 27.5 billion, the company’s average quarterly capital spending rate this year would be USD 6.9 billion, more than double what the company spent in 4Q20. It now appears that both Samsung and TSMC realize the golden opportunity that is currently before them. While Samsung began its spending surge in 2017, TSMC will begin what is likely to be a huge multi-year ramp of spending in 2021. Combined, IC Insights expects Samsung and TSMC’s capital expenditures will reach at least USD 55.5 billion this year and represent an all-time high percentage of total semiconductor industry outlays held by the top two spenders. With no other companies presently able to match these huge spending sums, Samsung and TSMC will likely put even more distance between themselves and their competition this year with regard to advanced IC manufacturing technology. Can governments like the EU, U.S., and China invest in their indigenous IC industries and catch up in the IC technology race with Samsung and TSMC? Considering how far behind they are, IC Insights believes that governments would need to spend at least USD 30 billion per year for a minimum of five years to have any reasonable chance of success. Is there the willingness and/or ability to follow through on such a commitment? Moreover, for China, even if the money were available, they would certainly be hindered by trade issues prohibiting some of the most critical pieces of process equipment from being sold into the country. Without extremely quick and decisive action by other IC producers or governments, Samsung and TSMC are well on their way to world domination of leading edge IC process technology, the cornerstone of all of the advanced consumer, business, and military electronic systems of the future.
More information can be found at IC Insights website.
Infineon's expansion plans bring new jobs to Dresden The German chip manufacturer Infineon plans to invest around EUR 1.1 billion in its Dresden location over the coming years.
DSP Group opens innovation lab in Germany DSP Group, a provider of wireless and voice-processing chipset solutions, have opened a new audio innovation lab in Straubing, Germany that will focus on advancing audio signal processing and artificial intelligence (AI) for acoustic engineering.
ASML goes on hiring spree in Taiwan The semiconductor equipment company is reportedly looking to add som 600 engineers to its operations in Taiwan during 2021.
On Semi plans to lay off more than 700 employees As part of the company’s ongoing efforts to streamline its operations, On Semi plans to lay off approximately 740 of the company’s and its subsidiaries’ employees globally.
Keysight and Aview team up on millimeter wave radar lab Keysight and Aview have joined forces to establish a millimeter wave radar laboratory to be located in Suzhou, China designed to help promote the development of autonomous driving technologies.
GlobalFoundries to manufacture CP Display's new microdisplay Microdisplay solutions company, Compound Photonics (CP Display), says it's partnering with GlobalFoundries for the manufacturing of its microdisplay technology platform, IntelliPix.
Intermediate voltage to increase power conversion efficiency Question: How do you increase the efficiency of a power converter with high voltage input and low voltage output?
Germany backs development of ultracapacitor production technology Skeleton Technologies has announced plans to develop new production technology and fully automate manufacturing in its Großröhrsdorf factory.
SK hynix win US approval for $9 billion Intel NAND deal The South Korean company has received clearance from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) for its proposed acquisition of Intel’s NAND memory and storage business. This follows approval from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission last year.
NXP resumes operations at Austin, Texas facilities NXP Semiconductors says it has resumed initial operations at its manufacturing facilities in Austin, Texas following the severe winter storm and the widespread disruption of electricity that followed.
Nanox to scale up production with new plant in South Korea Nano-X Korean Inc, a subsidiary of NANO-X IMAGING LTD, says it is scaling up its semiconductor fabrication with a new plant in South Korea. Construction ramp-up comes as a result of increased demand for the Nanox.ARC systems.
Skywater expands its leadership team. The US-based pure play semiconductor foundry has appointed Dr. Steven Kosier as its new CTO. At the same time Brad Ferguson takes the helm at SkyWater’s advanced packaging facility and will serve as Chief Government Affairs Officer.
Apple to invest over EUR 1bn in European Silicon Design Center in Munich Apple will make Munich its European Silicon Design Center, adding hundreds of new employees and a new facility focused on connectivity and wireless technologies.
Atotech’s new production site in Yangzhou, China, comes online Atotech announced that its recently completed production site in Yangzhou, China, is now fully operational. The facility is Atotech’s second chemistry plant in China.
DuPont to acquire Laird Performance Materials DuPont has entered into a definitive agreement with private equity firm Advent International, to acquire Laird Performance Materials for USD 2.3 billion.
The fight for Coherent Inc. isn’t over Engineered materials and optoelectronic components specialist II-VI, announced yesterday that it had moved into the top spot among the companies offering to acquire the provider of lasers and laser-based technology – edging out offers from both Lumentum and MKS Instruments.
GlobalWafers is now the majority owner of Siltronic Following the end of the additional acceptance period regarding GlobalWafer's all-cash tender offer for the outstanding ordinary shares of Siltronic, its subsidiary GlobalWafers GmbH has achieved a final acceptance level of 70.27%.
Bosch's massive wafer fab in Dresden is ready for production It's described as a milestone. Soon silicon wafers will be passing through the fully automated fabrication process for the first time at Bosch's semiconductor fab in Dresden.
Cree completes sale of its LED business to SGH Cree says it has completed the previously announced sale of its LED Products business unit (Cree LED) to SMART Global Holdings (SGH).
UMC lends capacity to Sensirion in the battle against Covid-19 Swiss microsensor manufacturer Sensirion and Taiwanese United Microelectronics Corporation, are teaming up to produce medical related ICs used in the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.
Unique Gate Drive Applications Enable Rapidly Switching On/Off for Your High Power Amplifier Question: Can you switch on or off your RF source within 200 ns?
Semiconductor company sells Thai manufacturing facility Sensing and power semiconductor specialist, Allegro MicroSystems, says it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its manufacturing facility in Thailand (AMTC) to an undisclosed third party.Load more news