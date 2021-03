© ASML

According to a report in Digitimes the company is looking to have its total workforce in Taiwan exceed 3'400 employees by the end of the year as it looks to beef up its lobal operations. Back in August last year the company officially opened its new Global EUV (extreme ultraviolet) Training Centre in Tainan, Taiwan. The new EUV training centre offers training, including EUV machine operating practice in the cleanroom. Back when the opening was announced the company said that it expects to develop 360 EUV engineers for both internal and customer purposes every year