© ASML Business | August 24, 2020
ASML opens EUV technology training Centre in Taiwan
The company has officially opened its newr Global EUV (extreme ultraviolet) Training Centre in Tainan, Taiwan. This new training centre, according to the company, features live EUV machine modules and training courses for engineers for.
Located in the Tainan Science Park, the 1'625 square metres new EUV training centre will offer training, including EUV machine operating practice in the cleanroom. ASML says that it expects to develop 360 EUV engineers for both internal and customer purposes every year. “We thank the Tainan Science Park Administration, the government and our customers for their support in helping us to establish this new EUV training center to serve the semiconductor industry,” says Mark Ting, manager of ASML Taiwan, in a press release. “ASML is growing with the semiconductor industry and our customers,” Mark continues. “In 2010, we shipped the first prototype EUV lithography system to TSMC for R&D purposes, marking the beginning of a new era in lithography. In 2017, we shipped the first production-ready system, the TWINSCAN NXE:3400, to TSMC, and three years later, Taiwan has become home to the world’s largest EUV installed base. It takes 18 months to develop an EUV engineer from a novice to a mature engineer who can work independently. The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the uncertainties related to traveling. The EUV training center enables both ASML and our customers to train EUV engineers locally in a safe and cost-effective way. “By placing our Global EUV Technology Training Center in Asia where EUV systems will continue to be installed, we expect to achieve significant savings in both time and money to bring EUV knowledge to those who need it,” says Wayne Allan, executive vice president of ASML Global Customer Support.
Avoiding the hidden costs of isolation design Electric content is on the rise, that is a fact. And with that fact, or trend as some likes to put it, comes a need for isolation among electrical components and systems; but how does one manage project risk with next-gen solutions?
TDK Ventures backs handheld ultrasound imaging startup TDK'a subsidiary TDK Ventures Inc. has added Exo (pronounced “Echo”), a company in ultrasound imaging, to its growing investment portfolio.
Haviv Ilan named COO of TI Texas Instruments has promoted Haviv Ilan to executive vice president (EVP) and chief operating officer (COO).
Investor to acquire a majority stake in congatec The Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAG) is investing in embedded technology company, congatec Holding AG.
ASML opens EUV technology training Centre in Taiwan The company has officially opened its newr Global EUV (extreme ultraviolet) Training Centre in Tainan, Taiwan. This new training centre, according to the company, features live EUV machine modules and training courses for engineers for.
ADI surpassed expectations during its third quarter “We executed exceptionally well in this uncertain environment. Our quarterly results came in above the midpoint of our revised outlook, which is a testament to the dedication of our talented global team and the resilience of our diversified business,” says CEO president and CEO, Vincent Roche, in a press release.
Deep COVID-19 impact on European semiconductor distribution in Q2 What was still a mix of market- and pandemic-driven uncertainties in Q1, turned out to be a real, directly COVID-19 and lockdown-related downturn for the European Semiconductor Distribution in the second quarter of 2020. According to DMASS, sales in the European Semiconductor Distribution Market fell by 20.7% to EUR 1.82 Billion.
HEICO acquires niche embedded computing company HEICO Corporation's Electronic Technologies Group has acquired 89.99% of Connect Tech Inc. (CTI) for cash at closing, plus potential additional cash consideration to be paid if certain post-closing earnings levels are attained.
Sponsored content by ElectrolubeDesign Challenges and the Impact on Conformal Coating Success Phil Kinner, conformal coatings technical director at Electrolube discusses how, as assemblies become ever more densely populated, the need to carefully consider your conformal coating process is becoming increasingly more important at an early stage in the design process.
SK Innovation aims to open next-gen battery era together with John Goodenough SK innovation says that the company will develop next-generation battery technology with together with the 2019 Nobel laureate in chemistry, Professor John Goodenough, or otherwise know as “the father of the lithium-ion battery.”
UnitedSiC signs distribution agreement with Macnica UnitedSiC, a manufacturer of silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors has entered into a distribution agreement with Macnica, Inc., a major distributor of semiconductor products in Japan.
ASE expands with new manufacturing fab in Taiwan Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE) has officially broken ground for its new advanced packaging fab at the Nantze Export Processing Zone in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.
Sponsored content by Nordson ASYMTEKConformal Coating Results — When You Need Better Than Just "Good Enough" Conformal coating contributes to product quality and reliability, but it is typically viewed as a process that tolerates sufficient results, or "good enough." That view is changing as more advanced and diverse electronic products enter the consumer marketplace, from the Internet of Things to self-driving vehicles.
Midsummer expands with new manufacturing facility in Europe The Swedish developer and supplier of advanced solar energy technology solutions, Midsummer, has set the stage for a future expansion. Within a year the company intends to be producing solar panels in continental Europe.
The U.S. tightens its restrictions on Huawei – limits access to technology The U.S. Commerce Department says it is further restricting Huawei’s access to U.S. technology and adds another 38 affiliates to the Entity List.
Würth Elektronik ICS in expansion mode – new facility doubles floor space Wurth Electronics ICS, Inc., the US subsidiary of Würth Elektronik ICS, is celebrating its 10th anniversary as well as its move to a new site with twice the production space as the old facility.
Enphase Energy partner with Sonnenstromfabrik for AC modules in Europe Supplier of solar microinverters, Enphase Energy, has entered into a strategic partnership with Sonnenstromfabrik (CS Wismar GmbH), a European manufacturer of solar modules, to develop the first high-efficiency Enphase Energized AC module (ACM) for the European residential solar market.
Samsung tasked with producing IBM’s new processor IBM has just revealed the next generation of its IBM POWER CPU family; the IBM POWER10, with which the company is targeting the Hybrid Cloud.
Signify to close Kansas facility – moving production outside of the US The lighting company says that it will sell the facility in Salina, Kansas to a local manufacturing company and relocate production at the end of Q2 202.
Infineon and Fingerprint team up to drive mass deployment of biometric cards With biometric payment cards an integrated fingerprint sensor make contactless payments more convenient, more secure and hygienic; something that the current global situation has highlighted a need for.
Silicon Mitus starts mass-producing automotive OLED PMIC Power management IC (PMIC) specialist Silicon Mitus, has completed the development of an automotive OLED PMIC and says it will start supplying the new products in the global automotive market.
Farnell signs new distribution agreement with KOA Farnell says it has strengthen the depth and breadth of its passive component range with the addition of KOA Europe GmbH.
II-VI with domestic and foreign acquisitions Compound semiconductor specialist, II-VI Incorporated, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all outstanding shares in Swedish SiC epitaxial wafers specialist, Ascatron AB. At the same time, II-VI says it will acquire all the outstanding interests of the owners of the parent of INNOViON Corporation.Load more news