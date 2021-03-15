© CP Display

GlobalFoundries to manufacture CP Display's new microdisplay

Microdisplay solutions company, Compound Photonics (CP Display), says it's partnering with GlobalFoundries for the manufacturing of its microdisplay technology platform, IntelliPix.

IntelliPix enables a real-time holographic consumer AR experience by enabling smaller and lighter AR glasses that last longer on a single charge. IntelliPix provides a real-time video pipeline, coupled with a fully integrated digital backplane and driver for pixels as small as 2.5µm, for the first time in a single-chip solution. CP Display's proprietary IntelliPix technology is realised on GF's 22FDX specialty semiconductor platform. Through the partnership, CP Display and GF are kicking off development of a series of custom solutions on GF's 22FDX platform to enable IntelliPix's architecture. The IntelliPix is said to support up to 100 times faster modulation while consuming 4 to 12 times less system power across the video pipeline, compared to the company's previous platforms. "GF is an ideal partner for IntelliPix, our next-generation monolithic display," says Ian Kyles, vice president of engineering at CP Display, in a press release. "Their industry-leading 22FDX platform offers the low-power benefits, density, and interconnect features that enable our latest set of innovations, and their willingness to customize additional features for our display simplifies our manufacturing flow." "We are proud to partner with Compound Photonics, and leverage our world-class technology to help bring their game-changing IntelliPix platform to volume production," adds Mike Hogan, senior vice president and general manager of Automotive, Industrial and Multi-market at GF. "The breakthrough design of IntelliPix, which only activates the pixels that need refreshing, is a natural match with our 22FDX platform, which is unrivaled in the industry as an ultralow-power solution with excellent memory density and integration capabilities to support a range of future-forward applications."