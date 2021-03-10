© Apple Inc. Business | March 10, 2021
Apple to invest over EUR 1bn in European Silicon Design Center in Munich
Apple will make Munich its European Silicon Design Center, adding hundreds of new employees and a new facility focused on connectivity and wireless technologies.
Munich is already Apple’s largest engineering hub in Europe, with close to 1,500 engineers from 40 countries working in a variety of areas including power management design, application processors, and wireless technologies. The expansion in Munich, together with additional investment in R&D, will exceed EUR 1 billion euros in the next three years alone. “I couldn’t be more excited for everything our Munich engineering teams will discover — from exploring the new frontiers of 5G technology, to a new generation of technologies that bring power, speed, and connectivity to the world,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, in a press release. “Munich has been a home to Apple for four decades, and we’re grateful to this community and to Germany for being a part of our journey.” In 2015, Apple opened its Bavarian Design Center which has grown to more than 350 engineers. The teams’ initial focus was on power management design, and they have been "critical to Apple’s efforts to deliver multiple power management unit chips". The teams have created custom silicon, delivering greater performance and better efficiency for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac with the M1 chip. In 2019, the company added silicon engineering sites in Nabern, Kirchheim unter Teck. Today, about half of Apple’s global power management design team is located in Germany, and Apple also has teams in Munich working on application processor SoCs, and analog and mixed signal solutions for iPhone. The new facility will be home to Apple’s growing cellular unit, and Europe’s largest R&D site for mobile wireless semiconductors and software. Teams also focus on developing, integrating, and optimising wireless modems for Apple products. Apple plans to start moving into the new building in late 2022. In the past five years, Apple has spent over EUR 15 billion with more than 700 companies of all sizes across Germany. This includes the chip manufacturer Infineon, battery company Varta, and the family-owned chemical company DELO, which is delivering resin for Face ID technology in Apple’s newest products, including iPhone 12 Pro.
DuPont to acquire Laird Performance Materials DuPont has entered into a definitive agreement with private equity firm Advent International, to acquire Laird Performance Materials for USD 2.3 billion.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
The fight for Coherent Inc. isn’t over Engineered materials and optoelectronic components specialist II-VI, announced yesterday that it had moved into the top spot among the companies offering to acquire the provider of lasers and laser-based technology – edging out offers from both Lumentum and MKS Instruments.
GlobalWafers is now the majority owner of Siltronic Following the end of the additional acceptance period regarding GlobalWafer's all-cash tender offer for the outstanding ordinary shares of Siltronic, its subsidiary GlobalWafers GmbH has achieved a final acceptance level of 70.27%.
Bosch's massive wafer fab in Dresden is ready for production It's described as a milestone. Soon silicon wafers will be passing through the fully automated fabrication process for the first time at Bosch's semiconductor fab in Dresden.
Ad
Cree completes sale of its LED business to SGH Cree says it has completed the previously announced sale of its LED Products business unit (Cree LED) to SMART Global Holdings (SGH).
Sponsored content by Atg ItalyAUTOMATIC STENCIL INSPECTION SYSTEM. World best SMT stencil AOI inspection SMT Stencil is globally recognized as the main cause of a misprinted PCB!
How do you check if the SMT stencil is: clean, has the correct tension?
How do you record your stencil's report?
Check this out.
UMC lends capacity to Sensirion in the battle against Covid-19 Swiss microsensor manufacturer Sensirion and Taiwanese United Microelectronics Corporation, are teaming up to produce medical related ICs used in the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.
Unique Gate Drive Applications Enable Rapidly Switching On/Off for Your High Power Amplifier Question: Can you switch on or off your RF source within 200 ns?
Semiconductor company sells Thai manufacturing facility Sensing and power semiconductor specialist, Allegro MicroSystems, says it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its manufacturing facility in Thailand (AMTC) to an undisclosed third party.
Sponsored content by congatec AGAMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 series on COM Express Compact 8 cores for heterogeneous edge computing
Tasks at the embedded edge are getting more and more complex. Supporting up to 8 cores and 16 threads, the recently launched AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 processors are paving the way for x86-based embedded designs with unprecedented compute density and performance per watt. congatec is offering the new Zen 2 based processor generation, which complements V1000 processor technology with 6- and 8-core versions, on COM Express Compact modules.
4Q20 DRAM revenue undergoes modest 1.1% increase Global DRAM revenue reached US$17.65 billion, a 1.1% increase YoY, in 4Q20, according to TrendForce’s latest report.
ams' DPLTA with OSRAM in full force ams says that the Domination and Profit and Loss Transfer Agreement (DPLTA) between its subsidiary ams Offer GmbH, and OSRAM Licht AG became effective on March 03, 2021.
Farnell signs new agreement with passive component giant Farnell, an Avnet Company, has signed a new global franchise agreement with Yageo, extending its existing relationship to give customers access to the full product range.
Moov attracts funding from Mark Cuban, NFX and more Moov, a marketplace for pre-owned manufacturing equipment, has added USD 2 million in investments from venture capitalist firm NFX, Mark Cuban, Nat Turner, and Zach Weinberg, co-founders of Flatiron Health, and other strategic angels.
GlobalFoundries to invest $1.4 billion to increase its output The semiconductor foundry is planning to invest USD 1.4 billion in order to increase production at three of its manufacturing facilities located in Germany, Singapore and the US.
NAND Flash revenue shows mere 2.9% QoQ decline in 4Q/20 The quarterly total revenue of the NAND Flash industry came to USD 14.1 billion in 4Q20, showing a QoQ drop of 2.9%, according to TrendForce’s latest report.
David versus Goliath - Europe's standing on the global market Europe's world market share of electronics is falling and is on its way to 8%. To put this in perspective, Apple and Samsung each claim the electronics annual demand of all of Europe - a single company as much as all of Europe!
Hirose Electric USA names new president and COO Hirose Electric USA has named Shinya (Sid) Tono as its new President/COO effective April 1, 2021.
Linton expands in China - increases capacity amidst shortage Last month, Dalian Linton NC Machine opened a more than 70'000 square metre research and design center and manufacturing base in Xishan, Wuxi, China.
Harman acquires 5G Edge and V2X specialist Savari Samsung subsidiary, Harman International, is acquiring Silicon Valley-based automotive technology company, Savari, a developer of vehicle-to-everything communications (V2X) technology in 5G Edge and automotive devices.
Marvell and Fujitsu partner to deliver 5G baseband technology Fujitsu has selected Marvell's baseband processor silicon to power its new 5G New Radio (NR) base station offerings.
With the shortage still weighing heavy ADI delays fab closure In January Evertiq reported that Analog Devices was planning to permanently close its facility Milpitas, California.
Tower Semi invests to expand its manufacturing capabilities The company is planning a capacity expansion for 200mm and 300mm to answer the exceeding demand forecast.Load more news