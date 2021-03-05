© ATREG Business | March 05, 2021
Semiconductor company sells Thai manufacturing facility
Sensing and power semiconductor specialist, Allegro MicroSystems, says it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its manufacturing facility in Thailand (AMTC) to an undisclosed third party.
The AMTC purchase price is approximately USD 30 million before fees and expenses. The company says that the sale is an important milestone in the execution of its manufacturing transformation to streamline back-end operations and enhance gross margin. Allegro had previously announced its plans for back-end facility consolidation as part of a multi-year strategic transformation to optimise the its manufacturing footprint and reduce fixed costs. Last quarter, the company shared that it had successfully transferred production from AMTC into its Manila, Philippines facility, one quarter earlier than initially planned. With the closure and sale of the AMTC facility, Allegro's transition to a fabless, asset-lite manufacturing model is now completed. “This transaction demonstrates our strong commitment to and timely execution of our manufacturing transformation initiatives – giving us conviction in our gross margin expansion over time, in line with our long-term financial model,” says Ravi Vig, President and Chief Executive Officer, in a press release. “I would like to thank the employees for their contributions to transferring production to AMPI ahead of schedule and for their commitment to making this transition successful. The sale of the AMTC facility is an important step in optimizing our manufacturing footprint and will further improve our production flow, reduce our cycle times, and enhance our profitability.” Allegro expects to close the transaction within the calendar year, subject to governmental approvals in Thailand and customary closing conditions.
ams' DPLTA with OSRAM in full force ams says that the Domination and Profit and Loss Transfer Agreement (DPLTA) between its subsidiary ams Offer GmbH, and OSRAM Licht AG became effective on March 03, 2021.
Farnell signs new agreement with passive component giant Farnell, an Avnet Company, has signed a new global franchise agreement with Yageo, extending its existing relationship to give customers access to the full product range.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
Moov attracts funding from Mark Cuban, NFX and more Moov, a marketplace for pre-owned manufacturing equipment, has added USD 2 million in investments from venture capitalist firm NFX, Mark Cuban, Nat Turner, and Zach Weinberg, co-founders of Flatiron Health, and other strategic angels.
GlobalFoundries to invest $1.4 billion to increase its output The semiconductor foundry is planning to invest USD 1.4 billion in order to increase production at three of its manufacturing facilities located in Germany, Singapore and the US.
NAND Flash revenue shows mere 2.9% QoQ decline in 4Q/20 The quarterly total revenue of the NAND Flash industry came to USD 14.1 billion in 4Q20, showing a QoQ drop of 2.9%, according to TrendForce’s latest report.
David versus Goliath - Europe's standing on the global market Europe's world market share of electronics is falling and is on its way to 8%. To put this in perspective, Apple and Samsung each claim the electronics annual demand of all of Europe - a single company as much as all of Europe!
Hirose Electric USA names new president and COO Hirose Electric USA has named Shinya (Sid) Tono as its new President/COO effective April 1, 2021.
Linton expands in China - increases capacity amidst shortage Last month, Dalian Linton NC Machine opened a more than 70'000 square metre research and design center and manufacturing base in Xishan, Wuxi, China.
Harman acquires 5G Edge and V2X specialist Savari Samsung subsidiary, Harman International, is acquiring Silicon Valley-based automotive technology company, Savari, a developer of vehicle-to-everything communications (V2X) technology in 5G Edge and automotive devices.
Marvell and Fujitsu partner to deliver 5G baseband technology Fujitsu has selected Marvell's baseband processor silicon to power its new 5G New Radio (NR) base station offerings.
With the shortage still weighing heavy ADI delays fab closure In January Evertiq reported that Analog Devices was planning to permanently close its facility Milpitas, California.
Tower Semi invests to expand its manufacturing capabilities The company is planning a capacity expansion for 200mm and 300mm to answer the exceeding demand forecast.
Synchronous Rectification on the Secondary Side Question: How can I increase the efficiency of my isolated power supply?
Biden to push for $37 billion to boost chip manufacturing US President Joe Biden has responded to the industry’s call to reinvigorate domestic semiconductor manufacturing. The president is pushing a USD 37 billion bill to identify solutions to the semiconductor shortfall.
Kioxia starts the expansion of its Yokkaichi Plant Kioxia has started the construction of new fabrication facility at its Yokkaichi plant, located on the Mie Prefecture, Japan, to support the production of sixth-generation 3D flash memory.
Mycronic receives US order for two SLX systems The Swedish technology company has received an order for two SLX mask writers from an unnamed, but existing customer in the USA. The total order value is between USD 8 and 12 million.
HP to acquire HyperX in a $425 million HP Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, for USD 425 million.
TSMC ranks in Top10 in three wafer size categories As of December 2020, only TSMC—the world’s largest foundry—was listed among the wafer capacity leaders in each of the three wafer size categories. It had the most 200mm wafer capacity last year and ranked second, trailing only Samsung, in 300mm wafer capacity.
SK Hynix ink $4.3 billion deal with ASML The Dutch supplier of semiconductor equipment has signed a five-year long deal, worth USD 4.3 billion, with SK Hynix as the South Korean company works to secure equipment to boost it output.
Microchip invests $20M in new Irish development centre Up to 200 new engineering jobs will be created in Cork, Ireland as Microchip Technology invests USD 20 million to create a new development centre.Load more news