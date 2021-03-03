© Shutterstock Components | March 03, 2021
David versus Goliath - Europe's standing on the global market
Europe's world market share of electronics is falling and is on its way to 8%. To put this in perspective, Apple and Samsung each claim the electronics annual demand of all of Europe - a single company as much as all of Europe!
A change is not to be expected, rather a worsening of the trend, because smartphones and associated derivatives are electronics carriers that are manufactured in Asia. But not only the production of electronic devices takes place largely in Asia, but also the production of the semiconductors/silicon itself, which in the finest structures (currently 3nm & 5nm) is worldwide only possible in two places in Asia. E-mobility, IoT or smart home - all of which play a role in Europe - will not shift the picture in our favor. We Europeans have negligently jeopardized our position by clinging too long to "traditional or fossil" technologies. Nevertheless, we still play a role as a provider of ideas and innovation - when it comes to development and patents, people still (!) look to Europe. But aren't we currently squandering our silverware? Our innovative strength is based on education. The pandemic has shown us how well (or poorly) we are positioned here: Digital infrastructure criminally neglected because of focus on tolls - shameful. Our competitors don't need a storm; we score the goals ourselves, and in our own goal. Our supply chains for the global players? If we plan cleanly and for the long term, we will retain the slot reserved for us with the manufacturers. In particular, we will serve our long-term business partners in distribution. Because the chip manufacturers need the perspective via distribution on the broad electronics market, the many innovative customer projects or even start-ups for the products of the future. Those who think they will receive special treatment because of their "large" sales volume will have to reckon with shortages, despite all the Asian stoicism. The Asians may be polite people - but priority? With Europe's total share of the world market of 8%? Even the automotive industry in Europe does not play in the Premier League. We can only survive with qualified communication and careful planning. We should not allow ourselves to be arrogant, but must act cleverly, quickly and efficiently and use the channels we have. In Europe, no customer is big enough to enjoy priority over the USA or Asia because of its volume. This realization may hurt, but it can help minimize even more painful losses. Our self-perception must give way to a self-awareness that looks at strengths and weaknesses with an open mind. Then we have a chance. Distribution has learned to buffer time jumps between dominant partners, to mediate diverse and heterogeneous interests, to channel information flows of various kinds, and to optimize supply chain logistics in a highly efficient manner. And all with a margin that is always shrinking over the years. It is time to think hard about values in logistics and the real relevant task. The pandemic and its consequences show us many things in a burning glass! Let us learn, even if it hurts: We are no longer the center of this world, but we remain an important part of it. If we understand this and align ourselves accordingly, we may be at a decisive point, for a change the famous 7 years ahead of the USA. Cooperation and partnership - not just when everything is in place - can help Europe and its players to survive in the global context. Lone fighters will perish. Too bad David!
Author: Andreas Falke, Managing Director of FBDi association
Author: Andreas Falke, Managing Director of FBDi association
Hirose Electric USA names new president and COO Hirose Electric USA has named Shinya (Sid) Tono as its new President/COO effective April 1, 2021.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
Linton expands in China - increases capacity amidst shortage Last month, Dalian Linton NC Machine opened a more than 70'000 square metre research and design center and manufacturing base in Xishan, Wuxi, China.
Harman acquires 5G Edge and V2X specialist Savari Samsung subsidiary, Harman International, is acquiring Silicon Valley-based automotive technology company, Savari, a developer of vehicle-to-everything communications (V2X) technology in 5G Edge and automotive devices.
Marvell and Fujitsu partner to deliver 5G baseband technology Fujitsu has selected Marvell's baseband processor silicon to power its new 5G New Radio (NR) base station offerings.
With the shortage still weighing heavy ADI delays fab closure In January Evertiq reported that Analog Devices was planning to permanently close its facility Milpitas, California.
Tower Semi invests to expand its manufacturing capabilities The company is planning a capacity expansion for 200mm and 300mm to answer the exceeding demand forecast.
Synchronous Rectification on the Secondary Side Question: How can I increase the efficiency of my isolated power supply?
Biden to push for $37 billion to boost chip manufacturing US President Joe Biden has responded to the industry’s call to reinvigorate domestic semiconductor manufacturing. The president is pushing a USD 37 billion bill to identify solutions to the semiconductor shortfall.
Kioxia starts the expansion of its Yokkaichi Plant Kioxia has started the construction of new fabrication facility at its Yokkaichi plant, located on the Mie Prefecture, Japan, to support the production of sixth-generation 3D flash memory.
Mycronic receives US order for two SLX systems The Swedish technology company has received an order for two SLX mask writers from an unnamed, but existing customer in the USA. The total order value is between USD 8 and 12 million.
HP to acquire HyperX in a $425 million HP Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, for USD 425 million.
TSMC ranks in Top10 in three wafer size categories As of December 2020, only TSMC—the world’s largest foundry—was listed among the wafer capacity leaders in each of the three wafer size categories. It had the most 200mm wafer capacity last year and ranked second, trailing only Samsung, in 300mm wafer capacity.
SK Hynix ink $4.3 billion deal with ASML The Dutch supplier of semiconductor equipment has signed a five-year long deal, worth USD 4.3 billion, with SK Hynix as the South Korean company works to secure equipment to boost it output.
Microchip invests $20M in new Irish development centre Up to 200 new engineering jobs will be created in Cork, Ireland as Microchip Technology invests USD 20 million to create a new development centre.
Explosive growth in Automotive DRAM demand expected Driven by such factors as the continued development of autonomous driving technologies and the build-out of 5G infrastructure, the demand for automotive memories will undergo a rapid growth going forward, according to TrendForce’s latest investigations.
Renesas Naka facility is back to full operation Following the earthquake that hit the coast of Fukushima Prefecture and the surrounding areas on February 13, Renesas shut down production at its Naka factory to investigate potential damages. Since then then company has brought the plant back online bit by bit.
Rücker Lypsa is now EDAG Engineering Spain Barcelona-based company Rücker Lypsa S.L. has been operating under the name of "EDAG Engineering Spain, S.L." since January, 2021.
Continental invests in German-US AI chip start-up Continental has acquired a minority stake in the German-US start-up Recogni, a company working on a new chip architecture for object recognition in real time based on artificial intelligence (AI).
Edmund Optics opens new assembly and design facility Edmund Optics, a provider of optical and imaging components, has opened a new Assembly and Advanced Design Facility in Tucson, Arizona, the second Edmund Optics location in the state.
SEMI calls on Biden to reinvigorate US semiconductor manufacturing SEMI, along side 16 industry groups have sent a letter to President Biden urging the administration to bolster domestic semiconductor manufacturing and research.
Solas OLED settles patent disputes with LG Display Solas OLED, an Irish company that specialises in OLED technologies that it licenses to consumer electronics manufacturers, has entered into a Settlement and License Agreement with LG Display, resolving a number of patent infringement actions brought by Solas against LG Display and a certain number of its customers, including Sony.Load more news