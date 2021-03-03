Products | March 03, 2021
Stand-alone programmer for electronics production
Time and costs are key factors in the production process of electronic assemblies. With the FlashFOX, GÖPEL electronic introduces a new reliable embedded ISP solution for programming, which lowers production costs and reduces programming times, while being space-saving to integrate into ATE systems.
This is a product release announcement by GÖPEL electronic GmbH. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
FlashFOX is a stand-alone programmer, which means it is a compact system that focuses solely on the programming of electronic assemblies. The “Embedded In-System Programming (ISP)” technology can program microcontrollers or on-chip devices in an already installed state. Thus, programming and firmware updates are possible without mechanical stress on the circuit. The basic structure of the FlashFOX consists of a master unit and up to four small programming heads (so-called PODs) that communicate with each other at high speed. The PODs allow the FlashFOX to be used specifically for the respective programming task. FlashFOX is controlled via LAN, UART or a defined ATE interface. This enables powerful programming and validation of up to four different circuits simultaneously. Different interfaces are operated (as e.g. JTAG, SWD or DAP as well as SPI, I²C or UART). Based on years of experience in the field of JTAG/Boundary Scan and the advanced SCANFLEX II architecture, GÖPEL electronic is one of the leading suppliers of test and programming solutions for electronics development and production. The FlashFOX is a native extension of the embedded programming product portfolio, which is particularly suitable for the more demanding Professional and Expert levels in the field of Embedded JTAG Solutions technologies.
Hirose Electric USA names new president and COO Hirose Electric USA has named Shinya (Sid) Tono as its new President/COO effective April 1, 2021.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
Linton expands in China - increases capacity amidst shortage Last month, Dalian Linton NC Machine opened a more than 70'000 square metre research and design center and manufacturing base in Xishan, Wuxi, China.
Harman acquires 5G Edge and V2X specialist Savari Samsung subsidiary, Harman International, is acquiring Silicon Valley-based automotive technology company, Savari, a developer of vehicle-to-everything communications (V2X) technology in 5G Edge and automotive devices.
Marvell and Fujitsu partner to deliver 5G baseband technology Fujitsu has selected Marvell's baseband processor silicon to power its new 5G New Radio (NR) base station offerings.
With the shortage still weighing heavy ADI delays fab closure In January Evertiq reported that Analog Devices was planning to permanently close its facility Milpitas, California.
Tower Semi invests to expand its manufacturing capabilities The company is planning a capacity expansion for 200mm and 300mm to answer the exceeding demand forecast.
Synchronous Rectification on the Secondary Side Question: How can I increase the efficiency of my isolated power supply?
Biden to push for $37 billion to boost chip manufacturing US President Joe Biden has responded to the industry’s call to reinvigorate domestic semiconductor manufacturing. The president is pushing a USD 37 billion bill to identify solutions to the semiconductor shortfall.
Kioxia starts the expansion of its Yokkaichi Plant Kioxia has started the construction of new fabrication facility at its Yokkaichi plant, located on the Mie Prefecture, Japan, to support the production of sixth-generation 3D flash memory.
Mycronic receives US order for two SLX systems The Swedish technology company has received an order for two SLX mask writers from an unnamed, but existing customer in the USA. The total order value is between USD 8 and 12 million.
HP to acquire HyperX in a $425 million HP Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, for USD 425 million.
TSMC ranks in Top10 in three wafer size categories As of December 2020, only TSMC—the world’s largest foundry—was listed among the wafer capacity leaders in each of the three wafer size categories. It had the most 200mm wafer capacity last year and ranked second, trailing only Samsung, in 300mm wafer capacity.
SK Hynix ink $4.3 billion deal with ASML The Dutch supplier of semiconductor equipment has signed a five-year long deal, worth USD 4.3 billion, with SK Hynix as the South Korean company works to secure equipment to boost it output.
Microchip invests $20M in new Irish development centre Up to 200 new engineering jobs will be created in Cork, Ireland as Microchip Technology invests USD 20 million to create a new development centre.
Explosive growth in Automotive DRAM demand expected Driven by such factors as the continued development of autonomous driving technologies and the build-out of 5G infrastructure, the demand for automotive memories will undergo a rapid growth going forward, according to TrendForce’s latest investigations.
Renesas Naka facility is back to full operation Following the earthquake that hit the coast of Fukushima Prefecture and the surrounding areas on February 13, Renesas shut down production at its Naka factory to investigate potential damages. Since then then company has brought the plant back online bit by bit.
Rücker Lypsa is now EDAG Engineering Spain Barcelona-based company Rücker Lypsa S.L. has been operating under the name of "EDAG Engineering Spain, S.L." since January, 2021.
Continental invests in German-US AI chip start-up Continental has acquired a minority stake in the German-US start-up Recogni, a company working on a new chip architecture for object recognition in real time based on artificial intelligence (AI).
Edmund Optics opens new assembly and design facility Edmund Optics, a provider of optical and imaging components, has opened a new Assembly and Advanced Design Facility in Tucson, Arizona, the second Edmund Optics location in the state.
SEMI calls on Biden to reinvigorate US semiconductor manufacturing SEMI, along side 16 industry groups have sent a letter to President Biden urging the administration to bolster domestic semiconductor manufacturing and research.
Solas OLED settles patent disputes with LG Display Solas OLED, an Irish company that specialises in OLED technologies that it licenses to consumer electronics manufacturers, has entered into a Settlement and License Agreement with LG Display, resolving a number of patent infringement actions brought by Solas against LG Display and a certain number of its customers, including Sony.