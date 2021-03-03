Stand-alone programmer for electronics production

Time and costs are key factors in the production process of electronic assemblies. With the FlashFOX, GÖPEL electronic introduces a new reliable embedded ISP solution for programming, which lowers production costs and reduces programming times, while being space-saving to integrate into ATE systems.

This is a product release announcement by GÖPEL electronic GmbH. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.

FlashFOX is a stand-alone programmer, which means it is a compact system that focuses solely on the programming of electronic assemblies. The “Embedded In-System Programming (ISP)” technology can program microcontrollers or on-chip devices in an already installed state. Thus, programming and firmware updates are possible without mechanical stress on the circuit. The basic structure of the FlashFOX consists of a master unit and up to four small programming heads (so-called PODs) that communicate with each other at high speed. The PODs allow the FlashFOX to be used specifically for the respective programming task. FlashFOX is controlled via LAN, UART or a defined ATE interface. This enables powerful programming and validation of up to four different circuits simultaneously. Different interfaces are operated (as e.g. JTAG, SWD or DAP as well as SPI, I²C or UART). Based on years of experience in the field of JTAG/Boundary Scan and the advanced SCANFLEX II architecture, GÖPEL electronic is one of the leading suppliers of test and programming solutions for electronics development and production. The FlashFOX is a native extension of the embedded programming product portfolio, which is particularly suitable for the more demanding Professional and Expert levels in the field of Embedded JTAG Solutions technologies.