© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

Marvell and Fujitsu partner to deliver 5G baseband technology

Fujitsu has selected Marvell's baseband processor silicon to power its new 5G New Radio (NR) base station offerings.

Fujitsu will adopt Marvell's OCTEON Fusion baseband processors for their 5G base station designs and also plans to engage with Marvell on O-RAN distributed unit (DU) products, enabling them to bring advanced 5G technologies to the worldwide market. "We are extremely pleased that Fujitsu has selected Marvell to help increase their 5G RAN footprint around the globe," says Raj Singh, Executive Vice President of the Processors Business Group at Marvell, in a press release. "Fujitsu is an innovator in 5G infrastructure solutions from the radio unit (RU) to the DU and the network core. OCTEON Fusion provides a scalable and flexible platform that will enable Fujitsu to leverage the technology across multiple product offerings." "Marvell is a clear market leader in RAN solutions and we believe the technology offers a tremendous opportunity for Fujitsu as we build out a significant presence in 5G RAN deployments in Japan and around the world," adds Mr. Masaki Taniguchi, Senior Vice President & Head of Mobile System Business Unit at Fujitsu Limited. "Marvell's baseband technology allows us to develop a variety of RAN solutions that can address the needs of network operators, regardless of the network topology being deployed."