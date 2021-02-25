© otnaydur dreamstime.com Business | February 25, 2021
SK Hynix ink $4.3 billion deal with ASML
The Dutch supplier of semiconductor equipment has signed a five-year long deal, worth USD 4.3 billion, with SK Hynix as the South Korean company works to secure equipment to boost it output.
The South Korean memory chip company has entered the, USD 4.3 billion, deal with ASML to secure extreme ultraviolet (EUV) scanners. The new equipment is planned to be put into use for the company's planned mass-production of chips by next-generation processes, the company disclosed in a regulatory filing according to a Reuters report.
Microchip invests $20M in new Irish development centre Up to 200 new engineering jobs will be created in Cork, Ireland as Microchip Technology invests USD 20 million to create a new development centre.
Explosive growth in Automotive DRAM demand expected Driven by such factors as the continued development of autonomous driving technologies and the build-out of 5G infrastructure, the demand for automotive memories will undergo a rapid growth going forward, according to TrendForce’s latest investigations.
Renesas Naka facility is back to full operation Following the earthquake that hit the coast of Fukushima Prefecture and the surrounding areas on February 13, Renesas shut down production at its Naka factory to investigate potential damages. Since then then company has brought the plant back online bit by bit.
Rücker Lypsa is now EDAG Engineering Spain Barcelona-based company Rücker Lypsa S.L. has been operating under the name of "EDAG Engineering Spain, S.L." since January, 2021.
Continental invests in German-US AI chip start-up Continental has acquired a minority stake in the German-US start-up Recogni, a company working on a new chip architecture for object recognition in real time based on artificial intelligence (AI).
Edmund Optics opens new assembly and design facility Edmund Optics, a provider of optical and imaging components, has opened a new Assembly and Advanced Design Facility in Tucson, Arizona, the second Edmund Optics location in the state.
SEMI calls on Biden to reinvigorate US semiconductor manufacturing SEMI, along side 16 industry groups have sent a letter to President Biden urging the administration to bolster domestic semiconductor manufacturing and research.
Solas OLED settles patent disputes with LG Display Solas OLED, an Irish company that specialises in OLED technologies that it licenses to consumer electronics manufacturers, has entered into a Settlement and License Agreement with LG Display, resolving a number of patent infringement actions brought by Solas against LG Display and a certain number of its customers, including Sony.
Panthronics seals global partnership agreement with AdvanIDe Panthronics AG, a fabless semiconductor company specialising in high performance wireless technology, has signed a global partnership agreement with specialist supplier of NFC, RFID and smart card components, AdvanIDe.
Logic ICs account for the largest share of China’s IC market China became the largest IC market in the world in 2005 and has continued to grow in size since then. In 2020, the Chinese IC market increased to USD 143.4 billion, a 9% gain from USD 131.3 billion in 2019.
Why Is my processor leaking power? That sounds like an open-ended question Question: Why is my processor consuming more power than its data sheet suggests?
BAE Systems to produce GPS receivers in Iowa BAE Systems received a USD 247 million contract to design and manufacture an advanced military M-Code GPS receiver and ASIC.
Osram invests in California-based UV LED specialist Osram acquires around 20 percent of US company Bolb Inc. via its venture capital arm Fluxunit. With its investment in the California-based UV-C LED specialist Bolb Inc., Osram is further expanding its technological know-how of disinfection applications with UV-C light.
Cohu's 4000th handler makes its way to Infineon Technologies Back-end semiconductor equipment supplier Cohu has shipped 4000th handler from its manufacturing facility in Melaka, Malaysia. The milestone system, a MATRiX thermal pick-and-place handler was delivered to semiconductor manufacturer Infineon for testing automotive and industrial devices.
NXP is watching the situation in Austin carefully As previously reported, the unusually severe winter weather conditions has crippled power facilities in Texas. Which has led to several Austin semiconductor facilities standing idle without power.
Using A2B for Audio-Conferencing Systems One of the main hurdles in audio installation in a modern conference room these days is the need to interconnect a variety of input/output transducers into the main audio console. This is usually done using individual point-to-point shielded cables for each node, which is bulky and still requires separated external power supplies on each of them.
FabExchange acquires ON Semiconductor's Rochester site Private equity and divestiture partner, FabExchange, says it has completed the acquisition of ON Semiconductor’s Rochester, New York site.
Samsung's semiconductor plant in Austin sits powerless The winter weather in Austin, Texas is causing issues for several semiconductor manufacturers in the city following a decision by Austin Energy to cut the power to the companies.