Edmund Optics opens new assembly and design facility
Edmund Optics, a provider of optical and imaging components, has opened a new Assembly and Advanced Design Facility in Tucson, Arizona, the second Edmund Optics location in the state.
This 21,225 square feet facility will support the company's advanced design efforts and high-volume manufacturing services, including cleanroom assembly and incoming inspection with numerous testing capabilities such as MTF, straylight, thermal cycle, shock, and vibration. "We are pleased to be able to now provide additional design and assembly services for our customer's most demanding and complex applications," says Greg Hollows, Vice President of Edmund Optics' Imaging Business Unit, in a press release. In addition, new technology jobs will be created in Tucson. "This new facility will allow Edmund Optics to build a larger collaborative partnership with Arizona Optics Initiative (AOI) and the Arizona Technology Council (AZTC)," adds Robert Edmund, CEO and Chairman of the Board. "It solidifies our commitment to Tucson and AZTC Optics Valley initiatives." This facility has already hired six new engineers and plans to add additional technical and skilled assembly talent over the course of this year.
Panthronics seals global partnership agreement with AdvanIDe Panthronics AG, a fabless semiconductor company specialising in high performance wireless technology, has signed a global partnership agreement with specialist supplier of NFC, RFID and smart card components, AdvanIDe.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
Logic ICs account for the largest share of China’s IC market China became the largest IC market in the world in 2005 and has continued to grow in size since then. In 2020, the Chinese IC market increased to USD 143.4 billion, a 9% gain from USD 131.3 billion in 2019.
Why Is my processor leaking power? That sounds like an open-ended question Question: Why is my processor consuming more power than its data sheet suggests?
BAE Systems to produce GPS receivers in Iowa BAE Systems received a USD 247 million contract to design and manufacture an advanced military M-Code GPS receiver and ASIC.
Osram invests in California-based UV LED specialist Osram acquires around 20 percent of US company Bolb Inc. via its venture capital arm Fluxunit. With its investment in the California-based UV-C LED specialist Bolb Inc., Osram is further expanding its technological know-how of disinfection applications with UV-C light.
Cohu's 4000th handler makes its way to Infineon Technologies Back-end semiconductor equipment supplier Cohu has shipped 4000th handler from its manufacturing facility in Melaka, Malaysia. The milestone system, a MATRiX thermal pick-and-place handler was delivered to semiconductor manufacturer Infineon for testing automotive and industrial devices.
NXP is watching the situation in Austin carefully As previously reported, the unusually severe winter weather conditions has crippled power facilities in Texas. Which has led to several Austin semiconductor facilities standing idle without power.
Using A2B for Audio-Conferencing Systems One of the main hurdles in audio installation in a modern conference room these days is the need to interconnect a variety of input/output transducers into the main audio console. This is usually done using individual point-to-point shielded cables for each node, which is bulky and still requires separated external power supplies on each of them.
FabExchange acquires ON Semiconductor's Rochester site Private equity and divestiture partner, FabExchange, says it has completed the acquisition of ON Semiconductor’s Rochester, New York site.
Samsung’s semiconductor plant in Austin sits powerless The winter weather in Austin, Texas is causing issues for several semiconductor manufacturers in the city following a decision by Austin Energy to cut the power to the companies.
Renesas to resume production at Naka plant step by step On February 13, an earthquake struck the coast of the Japanese Fukushima Prefecture which led Renesas to suspend operations at its Naka factory as it investigated potential damages. The plant is now back up and running, at least parts of it.
SMIC unable to keep up with demand amid shortage and sanctions The Chinese semiconductor manufacturer, even with plants running “fully loaded” cannot work fast enough to keep up with customer demand for certain mature technologies.
Infinion brings production start in Villach forward Revenue for the three-month period increased from EUR 2,490 million to EUR 2,631 million quarter-on-quarter, with all segments contributing to the 6 percent growth despite the weaker US dollar, the manufacturer states in their latest fiscal.
The DoD partners with GlobalFoundries to manufacture secure chips GlobalFoundries fully ITAR compliant manufacturing facility, Fab 8 in upstate New York, will produce semiconductor solutions for the nation’s most sensitive defense and aerospace applications.
Intel invests $474 million in Vietnam In late January, Intel announced that it has invested USD 475 million in Intel Products Vietnam. The new investment is in addition to Intel’s USD 1 billion investment to build a chip assembly and test manufacturing facility in Saigon Hi-Tech Park, first announced in 2006.
Renesas keeps factory closed to investigate quake damage On February 13, an earthquake struck the coast of Japan's Fukushima Prefecture and surrounding areas. Renesas says that there were no casualties at its operations, and that its buildings were unscathed. However, the company will suspend operations at its Naka factory as it investigates further.
DuPont invests $220 million in Ohio expansion project DuPont Interconnect Solutions, a unit of DuPont Electronics & Industrial, is investing USD220 million in an expansion project at the Circleville, Ohio site; which is expected to be completed in the second half of 2021.
SIA board urges president Biden to prioritise funding for the industry The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) Board of Directors, comprised of CEOs and senior executives at U.S. chip companies, has penned a letter to President Biden urging him to include substantial funding for semiconductor manufacturing and research in the administration’s economic recovery and infrastructure plan.
Sensirion acquiring micro gas-analyzer specialist Qmicro Sensirion Holding AG completes the acquisition of Qmicro B.V. Qmicro, based in Enschede, The Netherlands, develops, manufactures, and supplies micro gas analyzers based on microelectromechanical (MEMS) gas chromatography (GC) technology.Load more news