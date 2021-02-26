Products | February 26, 2021
Third-Generation Extension Board supports all iTC EPDs
Pervasive Displays has introduced the EXT3 extension kit and evaluation board, with support for its entire range of iTC ultra-low power e-paper displays for industrial, commercial and retail applications, along with extensive software libraries to help reduce its customers’ engineering effort.
This is a product release announcement by Pervasive Displays. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
Many manufacturers are looking to move away from TN/STN displays to an ultra-low power e-paper alternative, where the image on screen can be maintained without consuming any power. The EXT3 helps engineering teams evaluate e-paper technology before making system-level decisions. This includes deciding which host microcontroller to use, what screen size and color to select, and the amount or type of memory needed to deliver an optimum user experience. The EXT3 provides a simple way to achieve these design objectives. It provides a convenient way to interface a host microcontroller and optional touch-sensitive panel to any of Pervasive Displays’ E-Ink displays that use the company’s internal timing controller (iTC) technology. This covers its black/white and the black/white/red displays available in multiple screen sizes and dimensions, from the 1.54in Aurora, to the 12.2in Spectra. The EXT3 also comes with open-source software resources, allowing design teams to evaluate all of Pervasive Displays’ iTC-based displays. This helps developers find the right solution for their application, by providing a quick and simple way of connecting the display to the EXT3. On board, the EXT3 includes a 1 Mbyte / 8 Mbit Flash memory and an expansion pad for adding additional memory (Flash or RAM) if the application requires it. This enables engineers to accelerate their design cycle and arrive at the most optimal MCU/memory/display combination for their application. “The new EXT3 board provides a simpler way of evaluating the many features and benefits of EPD technology, including fast and partial update,” said Charming Su, Senior VP at Pervasive Displays. “Engineers can use the extension board to connect their preferred MCU to any of our iTC-based displays with hardly any additional engineering effort. This makes evaluation and development easier and reduces the customer’s time to market.” To further support customers, the EXT3 is supplied with a complementary expansion kit that provides open-source, license-free EPD driver firmware and a library of basic graphic elements for developing graphical interfaces. The EXT3 Plus kit includes an advanced version of the graphic library and the EXT3 Touch board, which allows developers to add touch-panel integration to their designs. All EXT3 kits support the evaluation of fast and partial update modes of operation.
