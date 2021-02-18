© otnaydur dreamstime.com

Cohu's 4000th handler makes its way to Infineon Technologies

Back-end semiconductor equipment supplier Cohu has shipped 4000th handler from its manufacturing facility in Melaka, Malaysia. The milestone system, a MATRiX thermal pick-and-place handler was delivered to semiconductor manufacturer Infineon for testing automotive and industrial devices.

“Cohu has been a long-term test handling partner and we rely on their ability to meet our production ramp,” says Soo-Hee Tan, senior vice president back-end, Infineon Technologies, ina press release. “ Soo-Hee Tan continues to that the MATRiX has been an effective solution for Infineon with tight temperature control at the extreme ranges of automotive test that maximize yield while maintaining strict automotive quality standards. “We are pleased to have reached this milestone with Infineon,” adds Luis Müller, Cohu’s president and chief executive officer. “Infineon and Cohu have worked together for many years to address the toughest test challenges, accelerating time to yield and providing greater productivity. We look forward to continuing to improve performance for the next generation of automotive devices.” The MATRiX provides full temperature control in extreme environmental conditions from -55°C to +175°C, offering a variety of options, upgrades and retrofits to configure the product to customer applications while addressing evolving requirements for Industry 4.0.