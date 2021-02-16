© globalfoundries

The DoD partners with GlobalFoundries to manufacture secure chips

GlobalFoundries fully ITAR compliant manufacturing facility, Fab 8 in upstate New York, will produce semiconductor solutions for the nation’s most sensitive defense and aerospace applications.

The specialty foundry announces that it has entered into a strategic partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to provide a secure and reliable supply of semiconductor solutions manufactured at GF’s Fab 8 in Malta, New York. These semiconductor chips will be used in some of the DoD's most sensitive applications for land, air, sea, and space systems. Under the agreement, GF will provide a supply of chips built at Fab 8 on its differentiated 45nm SOI platform. The agreement is made possible by Fab 8’s compliance with U.S. International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) and highly restrictive Export Control Classification Numbers under the Export Administration Regulations (EAR), a press release reads. The new supply agreement builds upon the longstanding partnership between the DoD and GF to provide chips for defense, aerospace, and other sensitive applications. GF currently supplies the DoD with chips manufactured at GF’s other on-shore facilities, Fab 10 in East Fishkill, New York, and Fab 9 in Burlington, Vermont. The DOD says in a statement that the agreement with GlobalFoundries is just one step the department is taking to ensure the U.S. sustains the microelectronics manufacturing capability necessary for national and economic security. This is a pre-cursor to major efforts contemplated by the recently passed CHIPS for America Act, championed by Senator Charles Schumer, which will allow for the sustainment and on-shoring of U.S. microelectronics capability. "We are proud to strengthen our longstanding partnership with the U.S. government, and extend this collaboration to produce a new supply of these important chips at our most advanced facility, Fab 8, in upstate New York. We are taking action and doing our part to ensure America has the manufacturing capability it needs, to meet the growing demand for U.S. made, advanced semiconductor chips for the nation’s most sensitive defense and aerospace applications," says Tom Caulfield, CEO of GF, in the press release. The first chips from this new agreement are targeted to begin delivery in 2023. GF is in ongoing discussions with the DoD regarding Trusted Accreditation for Fab 8. GF employs nearly 3,000 people at Fab 8, and has invested more than USD 13 billion in the facility. The company recently announced a land purchase option to provide additional flexibility to expand Fab 8’s footprint to support growing demand.