Products | February 17, 2021
Vision TripleX: The 3-in-1 solution from Rehm
It is not just the growing trend towards miniaturisation, but also the increasing share of power electronics that is leading to new challenges in electronic assembly processing.
This is a product release announcement by Rehm Thermal Systems GmbH. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
These range from the design of the PCBs to the selection of a suitable solder and printing process right through to the soldering process. On the one hand, overheating the ever smaller components must be avoided, while on the other hand, high thermal masses, such as those found in power electronics, also need to be heated efficiently. In order to meet all these requirements in a single system, Rehm Thermal Systems has designed the Vision TripleX. This one system enables convection soldering with or without vacuum as well as vapour phase soldering. The newly developed Vision TripleX stands out due to its process diversity as well as the possibility to carry out safe soldering processes even with more complex boards or assemblies with high thermal masses. It is based on Rehm Thermal System's VisionXP+ Vac convection soldering system, which has become well established in the market for many years now. Its vacuum chamber enables a supporting condensation step for homogeneous heating up to peak temperature for the Vision TripleX. In this way, it is possible to heat beyond the solder's liquidus temperature by convection or condensation (vapour phase) and, if required, benefit from the technological advantages of vapour phase soldering. Efficient heating of high thermal masses One advantage of vapour phase soldering is that high thermal masses can be heated efficiently. This is due to the high heat transfer during the phase transition of the PFPE (perfluoropolyether) medium Galden®, which also results in a high temperature homogeneity across the PCB. The assembly's maximum possible temperature is limited by the boiling point of the medium used. This means that the components, some of which are very sensitive, cannot be overheated, which significantly reduces the failure rate compared to other processes. The medium is inert and so oxidation of the assembly can be avoided even during the condensation step. All these advantages offered by condensation soldering open up a wide range of possibilities for safe process design with the Vision TripleX – even when the assemblies to be soldered are increasingly complex or the assemblies have high thermal masses. Greater profiling flexibility In addition to the advantages of vapour phase soldering, the Vision TripleX also offers the advantages of a "normal" convection soldering system, such as the VisionXP+ Vac. The convection soldering systems' high throughput enables high-volume production. It is also possible to achieve a high degree of profiling flexibility using zone-specific temperature control. With maximum temperatures of up to 300 °C, a wide range of solders can also be used. The Vision TripleX combines the various different advantages of both soldering processes. The flexible choice of operating modes enables both safe soldering of complex assemblies with the support of the condensation step and the high-volume production of standard products.
Renesas to resume production at Naka plant step by step On February 13, an earthquake struck the coast of the Japanese Fukushima Prefecture which led Renesas to suspend operations at its Naka factory as it investigated potential damages. The plant is now back up and running, at least parts of it.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
SMIC unable to keep up with demand amid shortage and sanctions The Chinese semiconductor manufacturer, even with plants running “fully loaded” cannot work fast enough to keep up with customer demand for certain mature technologies.
Infinion brings production start in Villach forward Revenue for the three-month period increased from EUR 2,490 million to EUR 2,631 million quarter-on-quarter, with all segments contributing to the 6 percent growth despite the weaker US dollar, the manufacturer states in their latest fiscal.
The DoD partners with GlobalFoundries to manufacture secure chips GlobalFoundries fully ITAR compliant manufacturing facility, Fab 8 in upstate New York, will produce semiconductor solutions for the nation’s most sensitive defense and aerospace applications.
Ad
Intel invests $474 million in Vietnam In late January, Intel announced that it has invested USD 475 million in Intel Products Vietnam. The new investment is in addition to Intel’s USD 1 billion investment to build a chip assembly and test manufacturing facility in Saigon Hi-Tech Park, first announced in 2006.
Renesas keeps factory closed to investigate quake damage On February 13, an earthquake struck the coast of Japan's Fukushima Prefecture and surrounding areas. Renesas says that there were no casualties at its operations, and that its buildings were unscathed. However, the company will suspend operations at its Naka factory as it investigates further.
DuPont invests $220 million in Ohio expansion project DuPont Interconnect Solutions, a unit of DuPont Electronics & Industrial, is investing USD220 million in an expansion project at the Circleville, Ohio site; which is expected to be completed in the second half of 2021.
SIA board urges president Biden to prioritise funding for the industry The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) Board of Directors, comprised of CEOs and senior executives at U.S. chip companies, has penned a letter to President Biden urging him to include substantial funding for semiconductor manufacturing and research in the administration’s economic recovery and infrastructure plan.
Sensirion acquiring micro gas-analyzer specialist Qmicro Sensirion Holding AG completes the acquisition of Qmicro B.V. Qmicro, based in Enschede, The Netherlands, develops, manufactures, and supplies micro gas analyzers based on microelectromechanical (MEMS) gas chromatography (GC) technology.
Accelerometer tilt measure over temperature and in the presence of vibration Question: My consumer grade accelerometer can theoretically measure <1°of tilt. Will this still be possible over temperature and in the presence of vibration?
Sequans opens new R&D facility in Finland The developer and provider of 5G and 4G solutions says it has established a new subsidiary in Salo, Finland, the purpose of which is to support Sequans core development work on 5G and 4G IoT semiconductor solutions.
German automation specialist to invest €5.8 million in Hungary Balluff-Elektronika Kft. specialising in the production of electronic components is to launch a new research and development project, targeting the major regeneration of sensors and network devices for industrial automation.
Merck invests €18 million at its site in Tempe, Arizona Science and technology company, Merck, is investing EUR 18 million to purchase its previously leased facility in Arizona State University Research Park in Tempe, Arizona, USA from from Lexington Tempe L.P.
AC and DC Data Acquisition Signal Chains Made Easy Sampling phenomena in analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) induce the problems of aliasing and capacitive kickback, and to solve these problems, designers use filters and driving amplifiers that introduce their own sets of challenges.
Sensirion and Anglia Components establish distribution agreement Under the distribution agreement, Anglia is franchised to sell Sensirion products to its customers. With Anglia on board, Sensirion strengthens its distribution network in the UK and Ireland.
Jenoptik expecting further growth in 2021 Jenoptik achieved its forecast revenue figures and significantly exceeded its profitability target. According to the preliminary figures, group revenue in the past fiscal year reached around EUR 767 million (prior year: adj. EUR 837.0 million), approximately EUR 28 million of which were contributed by TRIOPTICS.
NEXT Biometrics receives Indian order for 20'000 sensors The Norwegian biometrics specialist has received a purchase order from Pagaria Group of 20'000 sensors. In addition, the estimated volume for 2021 has been increased.
Osram plans to sell electronics business As Osram continues to focus on high-tech and photonics, the company has decided to seek a new best owner for the segment which handles electronics and electronic power supplies within the business unit DI.
Nexperia plans to grow global production and increase R&D The company is planning new investments to support its strategy to address the growing demand for power semiconductors and boost GaN capabilities.
UK government support development of domestic 200mm GaN foundry process UKRI (UK Research and Innovation) supports the Compound Semiconductor Centre Ltd (CSC) and Newport Wafer Fab (NWF) to develop a 200mm Gallium Nitride HEMT foundry process.Load more news