YES receives repeat, volume VertaCure order from major foundry

YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.), a manufacturer of process equipment for semiconductor advanced packaging, life sciences and AR/VR applications has received a repeat, volume purchase order from a an unnamed foundry for its VertaCure polyimide curing system and its next-generation VertaCure XP system.

The VertaCure systems will be utilised for advanced packaging mass production processes such as copper pillar and fanout WLP to support 5G applications, heterogeneous integration and system-in-package. The systems are expected to be delivered in the 2nd quarter of 2021 and will serve anticipated growing demand from 5G smartphones, cloud servers and data centers. “To accommodate performance requirements for speed, bandwidth, electrical and heat dissipation, leading-edge packaging technologies require multiple passivation layers and redistribution metal routings to connect various chips with tightened technical specifications,” says Alex Chow, Asia Sales President & General Manager at YES, in a press release. “Polyimide curing is an extremely critical process step because the film properties affect the device/package’s performance and reliability. This repeat order validates the superior technical performance and value of YES’s VertaCure product offering for high-volume-manufacturing (HVM),” Chow added. “We are very pleased to support this major advanced packaging expansion, and we look forward to working with this high-profile customer to meet their exciting production and technology roadmap,” Chow continues.