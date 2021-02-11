Products | February 11, 2021
Infineon and DIGISEQ develop secured physical asset verification
In a joint project, Infineon Technologies AG and DIGISEQ, an IoT platform provider with end-to-end service, utilize SECORA™ Blockchain NFC technology to deliver secured identity data.
This is a product release announcement by Infineon Technologies AG. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
This advanced solution connects the digital data recorded on blockchain to the physical item, allowing for comprehensive verification of the identity of items – eliminating the challenge of product substitution and heightening supply chain transparency. “DIGISEQ is the ideal partner to develop an end-to-end brand protection solution based on Infineon’s SECORA Blockchain. Our partner is experienced in providing secured end-to-end services and is a centerpiece between banks, product creators, and chip manufacturers”, said Maurizio Skerlj, Vice President and Product Line Head of Infineon’s Identity Solutions. “With counterfeit and pirated products on the rise brand protection has never been more important to enable economic growth of legitimate businesses as well as public health and safety. Our hardware-based SECORA Blockchain gives products a digital identity and blockchain makes it visible.” In the report “Trends in Trade in Counterfeit and Pirated Goods”* from 2019, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the EU Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) stated that the industries most negatively impacted by counterfeiting activities are consumer goods, business-to-business products, IT goods and luxury items. The report shows that in 2016, imports of counterfeit and pirated products into the EU amounted to as much as 121 billion Euro (134 billion US-Dollar) representing 6.8 percent of EU imports, as compared to 5 percent in 2013. SECORA Blockchain with secured physical asset verification offers a promising anti-counterfeit solution that seeks to alleviate this trend and boost transparency in affected markets. Reliable and secured verification of the digital identity Today, blockchain is already used to provide a mechanism to prove the provenance of scarce or limited-edition goods. However, such processes often rely upon the public trust in the manufacturer and third-party handlers of a product. Even when vetting processes are put in place to clear contributors, sources for blockchain data are often dependent on data carriers like QR codes, which can be highly prone to replication or fraud. It is challenging to check if no substitution of the good occurred at any point of transfer, or if the object is truthfully as scarce as it is claimed to be. Infineon’s and DIGISEQ’s joint project puts forth a powerful proposition that binds the physical item to its digital identity and footprint, allowing an instantaneous authentication system to determine the validity of goods throughout their lifetimes. SECORA Blockchain enables the connection between the physical item and the blockchain, which enhances blockchain setups. The SECORA Blockchain device contains a crypto enabled NFC chip. It can effectively store the private key to sign transactions on the blockchain. Such a security controller is able to protect secret keys from logical and physical attacks, allowing to protect the system from unauthorized data. As project partner, DIGISEQ will provide the system with over-the-internet data-delivery capability. It allows unique secured identity data to be delivered into the chips that are physically embedded into the individual items. Item-level data will be configured to flow into the blockchain ledger automatically. This will work hand-in-hand with blockchain technology, which allows for transaction and exchange data to be encrypted and securely stored within a ledger through the item lifetime. * OECD/EUIPO (2019), Trends in Trade in Counterfeit and Pirated Goods, Illicit Trade, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/g2g9f533-en
Sensirion and Anglia Components establish distribution agreement Under the distribution agreement, Anglia is franchised to sell Sensirion products to its customers. With Anglia on board, Sensirion strengthens its distribution network in the UK and Ireland.
Jenoptik expecting further growth in 2021 Jenoptik achieved its forecast revenue figures and significantly exceeded its profitability target. According to the preliminary figures, group revenue in the past fiscal year reached around EUR 767 million (prior year: adj. EUR 837.0 million), approximately EUR 28 million of which were contributed by TRIOPTICS.
Sponsored content by KyzenThe Effectiveness of IPA/DI on No-clean Flux Residues This article studies the ability of the current 75%IPA/25%DI extraction solution, commonly used to detect ion contamination since the 1960s, to detect and quantify new technology weak organic acids common in modern soldering materials employing ROSE, Gravimetric, and Ion Chromatography.
NEXT Biometrics receives Indian order for 20'000 sensors The Norwegian biometrics specialist has received a purchase order from Pagaria Group of 20'000 sensors. In addition, the estimated volume for 2021 has been increased.
Osram plans to sell electronics business As Osram continues to focus on high-tech and photonics, the company has decided to seek a new best owner for the segment which handles electronics and electronic power supplies within the business unit DI.
Nexperia plans to grow global production and increase R&D The company is planning new investments to support its strategy to address the growing demand for power semiconductors and boost GaN capabilities.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
UK government support development of domestic 200mm GaN foundry process UKRI (UK Research and Innovation) supports the Compound Semiconductor Centre Ltd (CSC) and Newport Wafer Fab (NWF) to develop a 200mm Gallium Nitride HEMT foundry process.
Murata completes new production building at Yasu Division Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. has completed a new production building, which had been under construction since July 2019, on the premises of its Yasu Division.
YES receives repeat, volume VertaCure order from major foundry YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.), a manufacturer of process equipment for semiconductor advanced packaging, life sciences and AR/VR applications has received a repeat, volume purchase order from a an unnamed foundry for its VertaCure polyimide curing system and its next-generation VertaCure XP system.
Aroma Bit Receives Additional Capital Investment Funding Japanese Aroma Bit, a company that develops and markets compact odor imaging sensors and various related services, has allocated additional shares to third-parties. The purpose of the funding is to acquire growth funds needed for future functionality enhancements of its compact odor sensors and development of mass production capabilities.
Osram sells production plant to Sanmina The German lighting specialist has reportedly sold a Bulgarian production unit to US-based EMS provider Sanmina.
Hella sells its shares in Mando Hella Electronics JV Hella says that intends to intensify direct business with South Korean customers and serve them from its own network on a global basis. Therefore, an expansion of its own activities in the country is planned.
Renesas officially makes an offer for Dialog Renesas Electronics and Dialog Semiconductor announces that they have reached an agreement under which Renesas will offer EUR 67.50 per Dialog share, representing a total equity value of EUR 4.9 billion.
Harwin addresses growing demand in Asia with expansion To address the growing customer base in Asia, the UK-based connector manufacturer announces that it has invested in its Singapore regional headquarters.
SK invests in SiC power semiconductor manufacturer SK Holdings, the investment arm of South Korean SK Group, has acquired a 33,6 precent stake in South Korea’s only SiC power semiconductor production company, Yes Power Technix.
Orthogonal Perspectives Question: I am using a MEMS inertial measurement unit (IMU) in a self-balancing guidance control system for a personal transportation platform. Can I expect a consumer targeted IMU to eliminate all misalignment errors between each sensor if all of the core sensor elements are on a single piece of silicon?
Qualcomm expands with new R&D centre in France Qualcomm Communications SARL, a Qualcomm subsidiary, says its plan to open a new 5G research and development centre in France to work on the future evolution of 5G and beyond.
Bourns acquires Kaschke Components Bourns, Inc., a manufacturer and supplier of electronic components, says that a newly-formed subsidiary has acquired all shares and interests of the various entities comprising the Kaschke Group with its headquarters in Göttingen, Germany.
AKM is looking to solve supply issues following the fire Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation has released an update to the situation regarding the semiconductor plant fire that occurred in late October last year and the subsequent supply issues that has followed.
TDK to shutter Scottish facility TDK-Micronas Ltd, based in the Southfield Industrial Estate in Glenrothes, will reportedly close its doors in April as part of a restructuring process; resulting in the loss of 83 jobs.
NEXT Biometrics lands US order The Norwegian biometrics specialist says that it has received a purchase order for its FAP20 sensor from Credence ID valued at NOK 7 million (USD 811’580).
Richardson ink agreement with Quantum Microwave Richardson Electronics has entered into a new distribution agreement with Quantum Microwave, a US-based manufacturer of microwave and millimeter-wave solutions. This is a global agreement, excluding Japan, China, and Taiwan.
On Semi's CFO to retire - company finds successor at Cypress Bernard Gutmann, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will retire after a nearly four decade career in finance.
Silanna Semiconductor expands its Asian distribution network Power management specialist, Silanna Semiconductor, expands its Asian distribution network with the appointment of Audix Group, an electronic component distributor, manufacturer and technical services to support customers in Asia.Load more news