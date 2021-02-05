© YPT

SK invests in SiC power semiconductor manufacturer

SK Holdings, the investment arm of South Korean SK Group, has acquired a 33,6 precent stake in South Korea’s only SiC power semiconductor production company, Yes Power Technix.

The SK Group is investing KRW 26.8 billion (about EUR 20 million) to acquire its 33.6% stake in the SiC specialist. With this investment the SK Group is taking a step into the electric vehicle power semiconductor market. Yes Power Technix was founded back in 2017 by – mainly – R&D experts who have more than 10 years of experience in developing SiC power semiconductors, and it has since secured 23 patents through continuous R&D, a press release from the SK Group reads. Yes Power Technix is the only Korean company that has established a SiC power semiconductor production system, such as a production line applied with a high temperature process. The company has a SiC power semiconductor production line in Pohang. In the future, SK plans to reinforce the competitiveness of Yes Power Technix and provide R&D support and investments for a facility expansion. At the same time, concrete plans are to be made to create synergies with the group's semiconductor and wafer businesses.