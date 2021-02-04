© qualcomm - for illustrative purposes only

Qualcomm expands with new R&D centre in France

Qualcomm Communications SARL, a Qualcomm subsidiary, says its plan to open a new 5G research and development centre in France to work on the future evolution of 5G and beyond.

The announcement comes after a meeting between Qualcomm Incorporated’s president and CEO-elect, Cristiano Amon, and Agnès Pannier-Runacher, minister delegate for industry in the French Government. The new internal R&D facility joins the company's R&D network and planned to play a key role in Qualcomm employees driving the development of 5G locally, regionally and globally. The new 5G R&D centre will be co-located in Lannion in Brittany and Issy-Les-Moulineaux in the Paris-Region. Lannion is a centre for telecoms engineering excellence and a European technology hub. Qualcomm Communications SARL has been working with the French Government to augment Lannion as a telecom engineering hub and retain top talent and technological expertise in this area. “This new centre will serve to further strengthen our R&D capabilities within the European region and help us to remain at the forefront of technology innovation globally. Our new 5G R&D facility in France joins our European network of R&D facilities. The work done in each of our European R&D facilities has worldwide impact,” says Enrico Salvatori, senior vice-president and president, Qualcomm Europe/MEA, Qualcomm Europe, in a press release. Wassim Chourbaji, senior vice-president, government affairs, Qualcomm Communications SARL, adds: “Our very first office in Europe was opened in France over 20 years ago and this new 5G R&D facility strengthens our relationship with both France and Europe. Europe is fast becoming an epicentre for technology R&D leadership and we are incredibly proud to be part of it.”