Bourns acquires Kaschke Components

Bourns, Inc., a manufacturer and supplier of electronic components, says that a newly-formed subsidiary has acquired all shares and interests of the various entities comprising the Kaschke Group with its headquarters in Göttingen, Germany.

Kaschke has been operating on the market since 1955 and is devoted to the field of customised magnetic components and ferrite cores. "As one of the few companies that has the capability to design and build ferrite core materials as well as manufacture complex inductive components, Kaschke will bring to Bourns the experience and creativity needed to solve customers' complex application challenges," says Gordon Bourns, Chairman and CEO of Bourns, in a press release. "We are excited to welcome Kaschke to the Bourns organization to combine our capabilities and build stronger customer relationships." "The combination of Kaschke and Bourns will enable the development of a full portfolio of products that will help our customers meet the challenging EMI filtering requirements of the next generation power supplies in the automotive, industrial and new energy markets," says Silke Baumgartner, President of Kaschke Components. "I'm delighted to form an alliance with Bourns, a company with a history and core values that are fully aligned with Kaschke's." In a Q&A published by Kaschke regarding the acquisition, where the company says that there are no plans for consolidation of resources as a result of the deal. In fact, plans are already in place to expand the team in order to support additional customers and bring enhanced value to existing customers. As often with acquisitions, questions regarding potential site closures are always raised, here Kaschke says that plans are in place to expand and invest in the existing sites so the businesses can grow. Both companies want to expand the capability at all sites so that extra value can be brought to customers and help ensure the business continues to track and respond to emerging market needs. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.