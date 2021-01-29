© TSMC

TSMC to step up to curb shortage in automotive chip supply

The Taiwanese semiconductor giant is addressing the chip supply challenges affecting the automotive industry.

The automotive supply chain is long and complex, therefore TSMC says it has worked together with its automotive customers to identify their critical needs. TSMC is currently expediting these critical automotive products through our wafer fabs, the company writes in a short statement. The company says that while its capacity is fully utilised with demand from every sector, TSMC is reallocating its wafer capacity to support the worldwide automotive industry. It has been said before, but it's worth repeating. Increasing capacity is hard, its more about re-prioritising and putting the automotive market first.