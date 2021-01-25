© pichetw dreamstime.com

Tech Etch installs Aqua Rose cleaner and tester

Tech Etch, a US-based provider of custom flex and rigid-flex circuits, EMI/RFI shielding solutions, and precision etch & form, has purchased an Aqua ROSE Batch Cleaner/Ionic Contamination Tester.

The Aqua ROSE batch cleaner offers multiple cleaning and testing technologies in a compact footprint. In addition to aqueous and aqueous chemistry-based cleaning, the innovative Aqua ROSE supports process temperature ranges from ambient to 176°F. “In addition to fabricating flex and rigid-flex circuits, we offer a variety of circuit assembly options. After soldering, it is critical to ensure product cleanliness, a task made easier and more reliable than ever with the implementation of the Aqua ROSE. AAT made the entire experience quick and easy – from offering online demonstrations during a pandemic, to installation and remote training. They never hesitated to step up and did not hold anything back. We are very happy to have partnered with Austin American Technology,” says Brian Crowell, Compliance Manufacturing Engineer at Tech Etch, in a press release.