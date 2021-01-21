© jirsak dreamstime.com Business | January 21, 2021
ITW to acquire MTS Test & Simulation business From Amphenol
Illinois Tool Works Inc., a global multi-industrial manufacturing company, and the provider interconnect, antenna and sensor solutions, Amphenol Corporation, have entered into an agreement under which ITW will acquire MTS Systems Corporation’s Test & Simulation business, following the closing of Amphenol’s acquisition of MTS.
“MTS’s Test & Simulation business is highly complementary to our existing Test & Measurement and Electronics business and positions us in new and attractive industry verticals,” says E. Scott Santi, ITW’s Chairman and CEO, in a press release. “This acquisition continues our strategy of driving solid growth and best-in-class returns in businesses where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. We look forward to welcoming the MTS Test & Simulation team to ITW.” Amphenol’s acquisition of MTS is expected to close by the middle of 2021, subject to certain regulatory approvals, approval from MTS’s shareholders and other customary closing conditions. ITW’s acquisition of the MTS Test & Simulation business from Amphenol is expected to close following the closing of Amphenol’s MTS acquisition, subject to certain regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. R. Adam Norwitt, Amphenol’s President and CEO, adds, “After reviewing the MTS Test & Simulation business and evaluating a range of options to ensure its future success while maximizing value for Amphenol shareholders, we determined that selling it to ITW, with ITW’s complementary capabilities and strategic focus, is the best outcome for all parties. We look forward to completing the acquisition of MTS in the coming months, welcoming the talented MTS Sensors team to the Amphenol organization, and completing the sale of MTS’s Test & Simulation business to ITW.”
Tobey Gonnerman named Fusion Worldwide's new President The global sourcing distributor announces that Tobey Gonnerman has been appointed as the company’s new President.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
Solving the Cable TV Infrastructure Downstream Transmitter Challenge Driven by demand for faster internet connectivity, the cable TV industry has developed new network architectures for the delivery of multigigabit services to subscribers. This fiber deep approach, using a remote PHY device (RPD), moves critical hardware closer to the users by using digital fiber.
Boyd expands its footprint with new facility in Mexico Thermal management and engineered material solutions specialist Boyd Corporation, has expanded its presence in North America with a newly built facility strategically located in Juarez, Mexico.
Farnell becomes a global distribution partner NI the distributor of electronic components, products and solutions has been appointed as an NI Authorized Distributor, expanding its product portfolio to include NI software-connected test and measurement solutions for customers of all sizes.
Foxconn and Winbond invest in chipmaker Kneron Foxconn and Winbond joins companies such as Qualcomm, Horizons, Sequoia and Weltrend as high profile investors in Kneron
EV Group sets up customer training facility at HQ EV Group (EVG) has established the EVG Academy, a training facility for customers that provides technical training on all classes of the company's equipment as well as on its CIM Framework software platform in an optimised environment.
Denso team up with Aeva to develop sensing and perception systems Mobility supplier Denso says that it is partnering with U.S. LiDAR and perception systems company, Aeva, to develop next-generation sensing and perception systems.
Fire hit Taiwanese MLCC manufacturer in China On January 13 a fire broke out at Taiwanese passive component maker Walsin Technology’s Dongguan, China site.
Thin Film Products joins SERMA Microelectronics SERMA Microelectronics, a subsidiary of the French electronics specialist SERMA Group, has finalised the purchase of TFP (Thin Film Products), a French manufacturer of thin-film microwave circuits for space, military and civil applications.
New Korean Zestron Technical Center opens for customers The provider of high precision cleaning products has expanded its operations by opening a new Technical Center, located in Anyang, Korea.
A2 Global Electronics names new executives Electronic component distribution and supply chain service provider, A2 Global Electronics, has appointed Anthony Andriano as its new Chief Financial Officer and promoted Jesper Romell as its new President.
ROHM expands production capacity of SiC power devices ROHM has recently held an opening ceremony announcing the completion of a new building at ROHM Apollo's Chikugo plant, which the company started building back in February 2019, to enhance the production capacity of SiC power devices.
Elmos acquires Online Engineering GmbH Elmos is strengthening its in-house competencies in software engineering via the acquisition of Dortmund based engineering service provider Online Engineering.
Plasmatreat expands with new subsidiary in Switzerland The technology company says it has further developed its international proximity to its customers by founding its new subsidiary Plasmatreat Schweiz AG, and thus taking steps to better serve the Swiss market.
RAFI Group increases their presence on the Nordic market The RAFI Group, a specialist of human–machine interaction and EMS, increases their presence on the Nordic market in 2021. Stefan Steiner has been named the RAFI sales manager for the Nordic operations located in Stockholm.
Filtronic wins new UK defence contract UK designer and manufacturer of antennas, filters and mmWave products, Filtronic plc, has won a significant contract from a new major UK defence customer for the supply of battlefield radio communications hardware valued at over GBP 1 million.
A2 Global expands with new facility in Singapore Electronic component distribution and supply chain service provider, A2 Global Electronics, announces the opening of its new distribution facility located in the New Tech Park area of Singapore.
Sensata acquires majority ownership of Lithium Balance Sensata, an industrial technology company that develops sensors and sensor-based solutions, has acquired 75% of Lithium Balance based in Denmark.
Analog Devices to shutter California facility In a WARN notice, the company says that due to changing business needs will require the company to permanently close its facility Milpitas, California.
Intelliconnect moves to larger factory as sales grow Intelliconnect (Europe) Ltd the UK based specialist manufacturer of RF, waterproof and cryogenic connectors and cable assemblies, announces that it has moved to a larger facility at the Corby Innovation Hub following sales growth of 30% in 2020.
Pat Gelsinger to replace Bob Swan as Intel CEO Intel has appointed 40-year technology industry veteran Pat Gelsinger as its new chief executive officer, effective February 15, 2021. He will succeed Bob Swan, who will remain CEO until Pat starts.
Qualcomm to acquire NUVIA Qualcomm says it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire NUVIA for approximately USD 1.4 billion before working capital and other adjustments.
Advanced Energy acquires RF specialist Advanced Energy, a provider of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions, has completed the acquisition of Versatile Power, a Campbell, California-based provider of radio frequency (RF) and programmable power supplies for medical and industrial applications.
Achronix to list on Nasdaq via merger with ACE Convergence FPGA and embedded FPGA specialist, Achronix Semiconductor, has entered into a business combination agreement with special-purpose acquisition company ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp., which result in a combined entity which will continue as a publicly listed company.
iCoupler Technology Benefits Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistors in AC/DC Designs Highly efficient ac/dc power supplies are key to the evolution of the telecom and datacom infrastructure, as power consumption grows rapidly due to hyperscale data centers, enterprise servers, or telecom switching stations. However, the power electronics industry has reached the theoretical limit of silicon MOSFETs.