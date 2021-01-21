© jirsak dreamstime.com

ITW to acquire MTS Test & Simulation business From Amphenol

Illinois Tool Works Inc., a global multi-industrial manufacturing company, and the provider interconnect, antenna and sensor solutions, Amphenol Corporation, have entered into an agreement under which ITW will acquire MTS Systems Corporation’s Test & Simulation business, following the closing of Amphenol’s acquisition of MTS.

“MTS’s Test & Simulation business is highly complementary to our existing Test & Measurement and Electronics business and positions us in new and attractive industry verticals,” says E. Scott Santi, ITW’s Chairman and CEO, in a press release. “This acquisition continues our strategy of driving solid growth and best-in-class returns in businesses where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. We look forward to welcoming the MTS Test & Simulation team to ITW.” Amphenol’s acquisition of MTS is expected to close by the middle of 2021, subject to certain regulatory approvals, approval from MTS’s shareholders and other customary closing conditions. ITW’s acquisition of the MTS Test & Simulation business from Amphenol is expected to close following the closing of Amphenol’s MTS acquisition, subject to certain regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. R. Adam Norwitt, Amphenol’s President and CEO, adds, “After reviewing the MTS Test & Simulation business and evaluating a range of options to ensure its future success while maximizing value for Amphenol shareholders, we determined that selling it to ITW, with ITW’s complementary capabilities and strategic focus, is the best outcome for all parties. We look forward to completing the acquisition of MTS in the coming months, welcoming the talented MTS Sensors team to the Amphenol organization, and completing the sale of MTS’s Test & Simulation business to ITW.”