© BOYD Corporation

Boyd expands its footprint with new facility in Mexico

Thermal management and engineered material solutions specialist Boyd Corporation, has expanded its presence in North America with a newly built facility strategically located in Juarez, Mexico.

Boyd’s newest site features automated manufacturing and assembly processes for low to high volume production of both complex thermal systems and multi-layered engineered materials as well as design, testing, process and prototyping engineering teams for full product lifecycle support. The 40,000 square metre facility will be ISO 9001, ISO 13485 and IATF 16949 quality management system certified. The expansion provides the needed capacity for Boyd to meet the ramping demand in North America. “Boyd continually evaluates its operating structure to align with strategic customer and market needs. We’re expanding our footprint to enable greater capacity and higher volume production in support of the innovation coming from our technology roadmap, customer localization and accelerating market demand,” says Boyd CEO Doug Britt, in a press release. “Our engineering development pipeline for new designs, products, and technology supporting the strategic market evolution we anticipate is larger than we’ve ever seen. We believe there is no one in the world better prepared than Boyd to deliver high volume thermal technologies and engineered material solutions that solve the new performance challenges in rapidly evolving markets like eMobility, medical and electronics,” Britt adds. As electronics, battery systems, data centers and other advanced technologies become more powerful with a greater need for faster processing power and efficiency, liquid cooling systems have become a necessary solution to manage the vast amount of heat load produced. Boyd Mexico’s technology, capabilities, and additional capacity will help Aavid, Thermal Division of Boyd Corporation continue to meet these performance needs at volumes demanded by the market. Boyd Mexico will also feature advanced high-speed, multi-station rotary and flat-bed converting technologies for both mass production and quick-turn prototyping. The Boyd Mexico team is well-equipped to support highly complex, converted components with industry-leading tolerance control and accelerated new product development and design cycles with short lead times. The facility will also feature clean rooms and a quality lab suited for measuring and testing, sensitive material handling, and manufacturing of products with stringent cleanliness requirements commonly found in medical, advanced display, optical and smartphone markets.