© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

Denso team up with Aeva to develop sensing and perception systems

Mobility supplier Denso says that it is partnering with U.S. LiDAR and perception systems company, Aeva, to develop next-generation sensing and perception systems.

Together, the companies will advance Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW) LiDAR, a solution that measures velocity, in addition to depth and reflectivity, and bring it to the mass vehicle market. At present, most LiDAR systems use the Time of Flight (TOF) method to operate. This method accurately detects the distance and direction of objects by emitting pulse laser beams and measuring the time taken to receive the beams reflected by the objects. It can detect the positions of objects around a vehicle with high resolution, and is expected to provide high-performance detection. Founded in 2017 by former Apple engineers Soroush Salehian and Mina Rezk, Aeva is developing LiDAR with a new measurement method called FMCW. Unlike the TOF LiDAR, FMCW LiDAR detects not only the distance and direction of objects but also measures the moving speed of objects by emitting laser beams while measuring the changes in frequency of the beams reflected by objects. These capabilities allow FMCW LiDAR to detect moving objects close to a vehicle, such as pedestrians and bicycles, with higher accuracy and speed.