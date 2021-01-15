© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com

Filtronic wins new UK defence contract

UK designer and manufacturer of antennas, filters and mmWave products, Filtronic plc, has won a significant contract from a new major UK defence customer for the supply of battlefield radio communications hardware valued at over GBP 1 million.

The contract concerns the design and supply of field units over a 12-month period with final product delivery expected to start in the second half of 2021. It will enable The contract is described as an opportunity for Filtronic to demonstrate the ability to provide turnkey RF communication solutions for critical defence programmes. The company says it will develop and validate a prototype solution which will then transition into low volume manufacturing. "We are delighted to have secured this significant new order as it underlines the customer's confidence in our ability to deliver this type of challenging and complex programme. With our deep understanding of RF communication and our in-house design and manufacturing facility, it is pleasing to start the calendar year with a contract win for both a new product and new customer. Filtronic is well positioned to win further UK defence contracts," says Richard Gibbs, CEO, in a press release.