© Recab Embedded | January 11, 2021
Recab expands via the acquisition of Synective_Labs
Swedish embedded specialist, Recab, is investing in FPGA and ASIC design via the acquisition the high performance embedded design company Synective Labs
The acquired company is specialised in high performance systems, creating optimised hardware and software designs within FPGA and ASIC designs. Synective Labs will be part of the Recab Group as a daughter company. As pointed out Recab in a press release, the embedded industry is rapidly moving towards high performance computing, enabling machine learning and artificial intelligence at the edge. High performance embedded computing, accelerated by GPU, FPGA or ASIC is a key factor in demanding image and signal processing systems. The synergies between the two companies will reinforce Recab Groups’ ability to deliver turnkey embedded solutions for the future. "Synective Labs’ extensive competence in FPGA design, algorithms for image and signal processing, machine learning and artificial intelligence, complements Recab’s broad experience within industrial automation, sensor, vision, computer and communication systems for extreme environments and demanding applications," says Carolin Burlin CEO of Recab, in the press release. "The cooperation with Recab and the Addtech Group provides Synective Labs access to new markets and end customers, but even more exciting the opportunity to work in new teams and additional disciplines with the goal to jointly deliver more complete customer solutions," adds Niklas Ljung, CEO for Synective Labs. Synective Labs will continue its successful operation as an independent entity, working with existing customers and partners.
Etteplan enters Denmark and acquires TekPartner Etteplan is expanding the business in Nordics and opens up a new country, Denmark, by acquiring TekPartner, an engineering and IT company specialised in electronics and software.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
UK competition authority to probe NVIDIA’s takeover of Arm The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) says it is launching a formal investigation into NVIDIA's takeover of Arm later this year.
NovaCentrix teams with Bentec to push PulseForge tool sales NovaCentrix, a provider of photonic curing tools, conductive inks, and material for development and production of printed electronic devices, has appointed David Bennett with Bentec LTD as manufacturers’ representative.
Nova to expand offices in Taiwan with new cleanroom The metrology solutions provider celebrated its 20th anniversary with the opening of its new, expanded offices in Taiwan as part of the its strategy to strengthen field operations and local training capabilities.
After 26 years at Qualcomm – Steve Mollenkopf retires as CEO Qualcomm’s current CEO, Steve Mollenkopf, who has been with the company for nearly three decades has announced his decision to retire from his position as CEO of the company.
What Is JESD204 and Why Should We Pay Attention to It? A new converter interface is steadily picking up steam and looks to become the protocol of choice for future converters. This new interface, JESD204, was originally rolled out several years ago but has undergone revisions that are making it a much more attractive and efficient converter interface.
Extended Maxim franchise sales agreement strengthens Future Electronics Electronic component distributor, Future Electronics, says it has agreed to an extension of its franchise sales agreement with Maxim Integrated Products.
Soitec looking to attract new talent – creating 100 new jobs Semiconductor materials specialist, Soitec, is continuing its growth path and launches a company-wide job creation program called ELEVATE.
Meyer Burger receives funding to build green solar cell production The company is looking to receive up to EUR 22.5 million in public funding to build environmentally friendly solar cell production in the city of Bitterfeld-Wolfen, Germany.
Rutronik and Infineon add Cypress products to their franchise Rutronik is now the distributor for the entire product portfolio of the former Cypress Semiconductor Corporation.
Sivers Semiconductors receives first order from India SwedishSivers Semiconductors says it has received its first order from India for Dual Quad Beamforming IC chip (BFIC) from Astra Microwave Products Ltd, based in Hyderabad, India.
Qualcomm and Great Wall Motor Work team up on smart mobility Great Wall Motor will use the autonomous driving system powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Ride Platform in its premium production vehicles starting in 2022
Global LED Demand Set to Rebound from Rock Bottom in 2021 The COVID-19 pandemic has had a substantial impact on the LED industry in 2020, resulting in a considerable drop in market demand and a projected yearly revenue of merely US$15.127 billion, a 10% decrease YoY, according to TrendForce.
Arrow Electronics Names Sean J. Kerins COO Sean J. Kerins has been named the Arrow Electronics' chief operating officer. He will continue to report to Michael J. Long, chairman, president, and chief executive officer.
7/5nm processes drive foundry capital spending Following spending of $106.1 billion in 2018 and $102.5 billion in 2019, worldwide semiconductor capital spending is expected to grow 6% to $108.1 billion in 2020, writes market researcher IC Insights.
Cobham receives $48M contract for medical imaging electronics Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions (CAES) recently received a USD 48 million contract to support the medical imaging industry, providing Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs) and product support.
Automotive IC Revenue to Reach US$21 Billion in 2021 As consumer market demand gradually recovers, global automobile shipment is expected to reach 83.5 million units in 2021, according to TrendForce’s latest investigations.
BIS removes TTI subsidiary from military end-user list As previously reported by Evertiq, a new rule rule released by the U.S. Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) added a ‘Military End-User’ List to its regulations on military-use and end-user export controls, and in this broad sweep, a TTI subsidiary was included.
Robert Bosch Venture Capital invests in Arris Composites Robert Bosch Venture Capital GmbH (RBVC), the venture arm of the Bosch group, has participated in a 48.5 million US dollar series B investment round in Arris Composites, a start-up based in Berkeley, California.
Yaskawa Electric deepens its ties to Transphorm Transphorm, a supplier of high reliability, high performance gallium nitride (GaN) power conversion products, says that the company has entered into an expanded, multi-year cooperation and development agreement with its long-term strategic partner Japanese powerhouse Yaskawa Electric Corporation.
ClassOne receives repeat order from Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturer Semiconductor equipment manufacturer ClassOne Technology has received a repeat order for its Solstice S8 electroplating system to a major semiconductor foundry service based in Taiwan.
ams and Senova start production line for antibody digital rapid tests ams and Senova, a manufacturer of in-vitro diagnostic medical devices based in Germany, have successfully opened a production line for lateral flow tests which will be used to detect antibodies from the Covid-19 (SARS-CoV-2) virus.