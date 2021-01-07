© Nova Measuring Instruments Business | January 07, 2021
Nova to expand offices in Taiwan with new cleanroom
The metrology solutions provider celebrated its 20th anniversary with the opening of its new, expanded offices in Taiwan as part of the its strategy to strengthen field operations and local training capabilities.
The new facility was built to support Nova's expansion in Taiwan and enhance local capabilities for the company's growing fleet and customers in the region. It consists of both enhanced training capabilities and a new cleanroom. The new cleanroom will allow Nova to provide faster, enhanced services to customers in Taiwan and offer training and demonstration tools for customers, shortening demo cycles and timelines. "Over the past year, and following the COVID-19 spread, we increased focus on strengthening our local entities to maintain top-quality service for our global customers and to capitalize on various emerging opportunities," says Eitan Oppenhaim, Nova's President and CEO, in a press release. "Our new facilities in Taiwan are a testament to our long-term commitment to our customers and partners in the region. It was my honor to celebrate our 20-year anniversary in Taiwan with the opening of the new site, which demonstrates our commitment to the local industry and our leading customers in Taiwan."
After 26 years at Qualcomm – Steve Mollenkopf retires as CEO Qualcomm’s current CEO, Steve Mollenkopf, who has been with the company for nearly three decades has announced his decision to retire from his position as CEO of the company.
What Is JESD204 and Why Should We Pay Attention to It? A new converter interface is steadily picking up steam and looks to become the protocol of choice for future converters. This new interface, JESD204, was originally rolled out several years ago but has undergone revisions that are making it a much more attractive and efficient converter interface.
Extended Maxim franchise sales agreement strengthens Future Electronics Electronic component distributor, Future Electronics, says it has agreed to an extension of its franchise sales agreement with Maxim Integrated Products.
Soitec looking to attract new talent – creating 100 new jobs Semiconductor materials specialist, Soitec, is continuing its growth path and launches a company-wide job creation program called ELEVATE.
Meyer Burger receives funding to build green solar cell production The company is looking to receive up to EUR 22.5 million in public funding to build environmentally friendly solar cell production in the city of Bitterfeld-Wolfen, Germany.
Rutronik and Infineon add Cypress products to their franchise Rutronik is now the distributor for the entire product portfolio of the former Cypress Semiconductor Corporation.
Sivers Semiconductors receives first order from India SwedishSivers Semiconductors says it has received its first order from India for Dual Quad Beamforming IC chip (BFIC) from Astra Microwave Products Ltd, based in Hyderabad, India.
Qualcomm and Great Wall Motor Work team up on smart mobility Great Wall Motor will use the autonomous driving system powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Ride Platform in its premium production vehicles starting in 2022
Global LED Demand Set to Rebound from Rock Bottom in 2021 The COVID-19 pandemic has had a substantial impact on the LED industry in 2020, resulting in a considerable drop in market demand and a projected yearly revenue of merely US$15.127 billion, a 10% decrease YoY, according to TrendForce.
Arrow Electronics Names Sean J. Kerins COO Sean J. Kerins has been named the Arrow Electronics' chief operating officer. He will continue to report to Michael J. Long, chairman, president, and chief executive officer.
7/5nm processes drive foundry capital spending Following spending of $106.1 billion in 2018 and $102.5 billion in 2019, worldwide semiconductor capital spending is expected to grow 6% to $108.1 billion in 2020, writes market researcher IC Insights.
Cobham receives $48M contract for medical imaging electronics Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions (CAES) recently received a USD 48 million contract to support the medical imaging industry, providing Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs) and product support.
Automotive IC Revenue to Reach US$21 Billion in 2021 As consumer market demand gradually recovers, global automobile shipment is expected to reach 83.5 million units in 2021, according to TrendForce’s latest investigations.
BIS removes TTI subsidiary from military end-user list As previously reported by Evertiq, a new rule rule released by the U.S. Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) added a ‘Military End-User’ List to its regulations on military-use and end-user export controls, and in this broad sweep, a TTI subsidiary was included.
Robert Bosch Venture Capital invests in Arris Composites Robert Bosch Venture Capital GmbH (RBVC), the venture arm of the Bosch group, has participated in a 48.5 million US dollar series B investment round in Arris Composites, a start-up based in Berkeley, California.
Yaskawa Electric deepens its ties to Transphorm Transphorm, a supplier of high reliability, high performance gallium nitride (GaN) power conversion products, says that the company has entered into an expanded, multi-year cooperation and development agreement with its long-term strategic partner Japanese powerhouse Yaskawa Electric Corporation.
ClassOne receives repeat order from Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturer Semiconductor equipment manufacturer ClassOne Technology has received a repeat order for its Solstice S8 electroplating system to a major semiconductor foundry service based in Taiwan.
ams and Senova start production line for antibody digital rapid tests ams and Senova, a manufacturer of in-vitro diagnostic medical devices based in Germany, have successfully opened a production line for lateral flow tests which will be used to detect antibodies from the Covid-19 (SARS-CoV-2) virus.
Tower and GMEMS ramp to mass production of MEMS microphones products Tower Semiconductor and GMEMS, a supplier of MEMS sensors and products to the telecommunications industry, are set to ramp to mass production of GMEM’s MEMS microphones products on Tower’s 0.18um flow, custom developed for GMEMS products.
Entegris invests in new manufacturing facility in Taiwan The supplier of materials and process solutions for the semiconductor industry says that it is expanding its manufacturing presence in Taiwan with an investment of approximately USD 200 million over the next three to five years.
Velodyne Lidar inks multi-year sales agreement Velodyne Lidar has signed a multi-year sales agreement for Alpha Prime sensors with Motional, the Aptiv-Hyundai joint venture.