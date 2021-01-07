© Qualcomm Business | January 07, 2021
After 26 years at Qualcomm – Steve Mollenkopf retires as CEO
Qualcomm’s current CEO, Steve Mollenkopf, who has been with the company for nearly three decades has announced his decision to retire from his position as CEO of the company.
The Board of Directors of Qualcomm Incorporated has unanimously selected Cristiano Amon to succeed Steve Mollenkopf as CEO, effective June 30, 2021. Amon has been with Qualcomm since 1995, is currently President of the Company. Mollenkopf will continue his employment with the company as a strategic advisor for a period of time. Mollenkopf began his career at Qualcomm as an engineer 26 years ago and became CEO in March of 2014. During his time at the company his work helped make Qualcomm a household name in 3G, 4G and now 5G. He has been instrumental to Qualcomms rise as a smartphone technology supplier and also oversaw the expansion into new industry segments such as the Internet of Things (IoT), RF Front End and Automotive.
Cristiano Amon © Qualcomm“I am immensely proud of all that we have accomplished at Qualcomm and the position the Company currently enjoys as the world's leader in wireless technologies,” Mollenkopf says in a press release. “With our business model clearly validated and our leadership in 5G, this is the right time for Cristiano to assume leadership of the Company and preside over what I see as the single largest opportunity in the Company's history. Cristiano spearheaded the development of our 5G strategy, including its acceleration, industry-leading technology roadmap and global rollout. He was also a key architect and driver of Qualcomm's strategy to expand and diversify our business beyond mobile and into new industry segments such as Auto, RF Front-End and IoT.” Amon has served as President, Qualcomm Incorporated since January 2018. In this role, he is responsible for Qualcomm's semiconductor business (QCT), which includes Mobile, RF Front End, Automotive and IoT revenue streams, and the company's global operations. Amon has driven the expansion and diversification of the business across industries and customers, overseen Qualcomm's 5G strategy, and for almost 15 years has been steering development of the product roadmap. “I am honored to be named the next CEO of Qualcomm and appreciate the confidence that Steve and the Board have in me," says Amon, in the press release. "Qualcomm is an incredible Company. We have been at the forefront of innovation for decades and I look forward to maintaining this position going forward.”
