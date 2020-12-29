© otnaydur dreamstime.com

Cobham receives $48M contract for medical imaging electronics

Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions (CAES) recently received a USD 48 million contract to support the medical imaging industry, providing Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs) and product support.

CAES ASICs have been a key technology in computed tomography scanners for nearly 20 years. The radiation tolerant, mixed signal ASICs are located at the front end of the imaging systems and provide the critical low noise, high linearity performance required to reduce imaging artifacts. “CAES is proud to support the men and women across the medical fields with our pioneering technology and be a source of innovation in electronics for this important industry,” says Mike Kahn, president and CEO, CAES. “Leveraging our extensive pedigree designing and manufacturing electronics for challenging environments, we are excited to continue making a difference to our customers in medical imaging.” CAES develops digital and mixed-signal ASICs that perform in harsh environments, including advanced space programs and medical radiology applications.