© otnaydur dreamstime.com Business | December 29, 2020
Cobham receives $48M contract for medical imaging electronics
Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions (CAES) recently received a USD 48 million contract to support the medical imaging industry, providing Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs) and product support.
CAES ASICs have been a key technology in computed tomography scanners for nearly 20 years. The radiation tolerant, mixed signal ASICs are located at the front end of the imaging systems and provide the critical low noise, high linearity performance required to reduce imaging artifacts. “CAES is proud to support the men and women across the medical fields with our pioneering technology and be a source of innovation in electronics for this important industry,” says Mike Kahn, president and CEO, CAES. “Leveraging our extensive pedigree designing and manufacturing electronics for challenging environments, we are excited to continue making a difference to our customers in medical imaging.” CAES develops digital and mixed-signal ASICs that perform in harsh environments, including advanced space programs and medical radiology applications.
7/5nm processes drive foundry capital spending Following spending of $106.1 billion in 2018 and $102.5 billion in 2019, worldwide semiconductor capital spending is expected to grow 6% to $108.1 billion in 2020, writes market researcher IC Insights.
Cobham receives $48M contract for medical imaging electronics Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions (CAES) recently received a USD 48 million contract to support the medical imaging industry, providing Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs) and product support.
Automotive IC Revenue to Reach US$21 Billion in 2021 As consumer market demand gradually recovers, global automobile shipment is expected to reach 83.5 million units in 2021, according to TrendForce’s latest investigations.
BIS removes TTI subsidiary from military end-user list As previously reported by Evertiq, a new rule rule released by the U.S. Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) added a ‘Military End-User’ List to its regulations on military-use and end-user export controls, and in this broad sweep, a TTI subsidiary was included.
Robert Bosch Venture Capital invests in Arris Composites Robert Bosch Venture Capital GmbH (RBVC), the venture arm of the Bosch group, has participated in a 48.5 million US dollar series B investment round in Arris Composites, a start-up based in Berkeley, California.
Yaskawa Electric deepens its ties to Transphorm Transphorm, a supplier of high reliability, high performance gallium nitride (GaN) power conversion products, says that the company has entered into an expanded, multi-year cooperation and development agreement with its long-term strategic partner Japanese powerhouse Yaskawa Electric Corporation.
ClassOne receives repeat order from Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturer Semiconductor equipment manufacturer ClassOne Technology has received a repeat order for its Solstice S8 electroplating system to a major semiconductor foundry service based in Taiwan.
ams and Senova start production line for antibody digital rapid tests ams and Senova, a manufacturer of in-vitro diagnostic medical devices based in Germany, have successfully opened a production line for lateral flow tests which will be used to detect antibodies from the Covid-19 (SARS-CoV-2) virus.
Tower and GMEMS ramp to mass production of MEMS microphones products Tower Semiconductor and GMEMS, a supplier of MEMS sensors and products to the telecommunications industry, are set to ramp to mass production of GMEM’s MEMS microphones products on Tower’s 0.18um flow, custom developed for GMEMS products.
Entegris invests in new manufacturing facility in Taiwan The supplier of materials and process solutions for the semiconductor industry says that it is expanding its manufacturing presence in Taiwan with an investment of approximately USD 200 million over the next three to five years.
Velodyne Lidar inks multi-year sales agreement Velodyne Lidar has signed a multi-year sales agreement for Alpha Prime sensors with Motional, the Aptiv-Hyundai joint venture.
Kyocera expands with new R&D centre Kyocera says it will start the construction of a new research and development centre in January 2021 at its Kokubu campus in Kirishima City, Kagoshima, Japan.
indie Semiconductor to merge with Thunder Bridge Acquisition II indie Semiconductor, a company focused on next generation automotive semiconductors, and Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, a special purpose acquisition company, have entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination that would result in the combined entity continuing as a publicly listed company.
Sometimes, a Signal Needs to Ride the Rails Question: I’m designing a signal conditioning block for a precision sensor analog front end. Should I use an op amp with rail-to-rail input?
EpiWorld qualifies AIXTRON G5 WW C system for SiC ramp-up Chinese foundry, Epiworld International, has qualified AIXTRON’s new SiC platform, AIX G5 WW C system, for high volume manufacturing of SiC Epitaxy products at its new production side in Xiamen.
Molex acquires Fiberguide Industries Connectivity and electronics solution specialist, Molex, is acquiring Fiberguide Industries, a manufacturer of customized optical fiber solutions based in Caldwell, Idaho
Murata officially opens its Minato MIRAI Innovation Centre Murata Manufacturing is opening its Minato MIRAI Innovation Centre, the largest research and development hub in the Kanto region.
ACES Electronics to acquire Genesis Connected Solutions Taiwanese supplier of interconnect solutions, ACES Electronics, and Genesis Connected Solutions, an Atlanta, Georgia based privately-held manufacturer of board- level shielding, electro-mechanical assemblies, and interconnect components, have entered into a definitive agreement under which ACES will acquire 100% equity of Genesis
Murata’s ultra-thin LW reversed, low ESL chip MLCCs in 0204 inch size Murata introduces the ultra-thin LW reversed, low equivalent series inductor (ESL) multilayer ceramic capacitor (MLCC) with a capacitance value of 1.0 µF ±20% for 4 Vdc-rated automotive applications.
UCT to acquire Ham-Let Ultra Clean Holdings, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Ham-Let (Israel-Canada) Ltd., for approximately USD 348 million, which includes USD 287 million of equity value plus $61 million of net debt.
Agile Analog partners with Redtree Solutions Agile Analog, a supplier of configurable analog IP building blocks, has signed a sales agreement with European representative Redtree Solutions.Load more news