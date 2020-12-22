© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com

Tower and GMEMS ramp to mass production of MEMS microphones products

Tower Semiconductor and GMEMS, a supplier of MEMS sensors and products to the telecommunications industry, are set to ramp to mass production of GMEM’s MEMS microphones products on Tower’s 0.18um flow, custom developed for GMEMS products.

Utilising Tower’s facilities and platforms provides high volume manufacturing and capacity assurance, enabling to meet these fast-growing demand from the earbuds and cellphone markets. According to Yole Development, MEMS microphone market is expected to grow from USD 1.2 billion (5.8 billion units) in 2019 to USD 1.7 billion (9.3 billion units) in 2024 with 6.6% CAGR. “We are very pleased to have partnered with Tower to enhance the manufacturing capability for our highly demanded microphone products. We chose Tower for its excellent reputation, superior technical capabilities, advanced technology platforms and its capability to manufacture MEMS at large scale due to the compatibility with its CMOS flow,” says Dr. Mark Wang, GMEMS CEO, in a press release. “The joint effort between GMEMS experts and Tower’s exceptional R&D team enabled a successful ramp to a stable high volume manufacturing of our products, as well as to set a roadmap for the development of our next-generation microphones“. “We are excited about our cooperation with GMEMS, a world leading company in its field, developing outstanding technology solutions and products. Our tight and well-aligned collaboration allowed to effectively ramp GMEMS excellent products to high volume mass production using best in class technology,” adds Dr. Avi Strum, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Sensors & Displays Business Unit, Tower Semiconductor. “We look forward to accomplishing additional achievements together allowing to realize even greater market potential”.