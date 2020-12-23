© melpomenem dreamstime.com Business | December 23, 2020
Yaskawa Electric deepens its ties to Transphorm
Transphorm, a supplier of high reliability, high performance gallium nitride (GaN) power conversion products, says that the company has entered into an expanded, multi-year cooperation and development agreement with its long-term strategic partner Japanese powerhouse Yaskawa Electric Corporation.
As part of the agreement, Yaskawa will make investments in Transphorm totaling USD 4 million, with the first tranche of USD 1 million to be provided by mid-December 2020. This agreement is an expansion of the next phase of cooperation initiated in 2017 with Yaskawa’s investment of USD 15 million in Transphorm. Yaskawa intends to use Transphorm’s GaN power device products for a variety of industrial power conversion applications commencing with servo motor and variable frequency drive applications. Power device development activity by Transphorm under this agreement will benefit Yaskawa by enhancing its next generation of products in the mentioned applications. “Transphorm greatly values its long-term relationship with Yaskawa as it has helped to advance the development of Transphorm’s GaN FET platforms, resulting in high performance power devices for industrial and motor control applications as well as other focused markets,” says Umesh Mishra, Co-founder and CTO, Transphorm, in a press release. “The device development under this contract will further enhance the specifications of Transphorm’s products, while maintaining our best-in-class quality and reliability. These enhanced product features will make our new GaN products appealing for servo drives for robotics and motion control as well as a broader range of industrial and white goods applications.”
Tower and GMEMS ramp to mass production of MEMS microphones products Tower Semiconductor and GMEMS, a supplier of MEMS sensors and products to the telecommunications industry, are set to ramp to mass production of GMEM’s MEMS microphones products on Tower’s 0.18um flow, custom developed for GMEMS products.
Entegris invests in new manufacturing facility in Taiwan The supplier of materials and process solutions for the semiconductor industry says that it is expanding its manufacturing presence in Taiwan with an investment of approximately USD 200 million over the next three to five years.
Velodyne Lidar inks multi-year sales agreement Velodyne Lidar has signed a multi-year sales agreement for Alpha Prime sensors with Motional, the Aptiv-Hyundai joint venture.
Kyocera expands with new R&D centre Kyocera says it will start the construction of a new research and development centre in January 2021 at its Kokubu campus in Kirishima City, Kagoshima, Japan.
indie Semiconductor to merge with Thunder Bridge Acquisition II indie Semiconductor, a company focused on next generation automotive semiconductors, and Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, a special purpose acquisition company, have entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination that would result in the combined entity continuing as a publicly listed company.
Sometimes, a Signal Needs to Ride the Rails Question: I’m designing a signal conditioning block for a precision sensor analog front end. Should I use an op amp with rail-to-rail input?
EpiWorld qualifies AIXTRON G5 WW C system for SiC ramp-up Chinese foundry, Epiworld International, has qualified AIXTRON’s new SiC platform, AIX G5 WW C system, for high volume manufacturing of SiC Epitaxy products at its new production side in Xiamen.
Molex acquires Fiberguide Industries Connectivity and electronics solution specialist, Molex, is acquiring Fiberguide Industries, a manufacturer of customized optical fiber solutions based in Caldwell, Idaho
Murata officially opens its Minato MIRAI Innovation Centre Murata Manufacturing is opening its Minato MIRAI Innovation Centre, the largest research and development hub in the Kanto region.
ACES Electronics to acquire Genesis Connected Solutions Taiwanese supplier of interconnect solutions, ACES Electronics, and Genesis Connected Solutions, an Atlanta, Georgia based privately-held manufacturer of board- level shielding, electro-mechanical assemblies, and interconnect components, have entered into a definitive agreement under which ACES will acquire 100% equity of Genesis
Murata’s ultra-thin LW reversed, low ESL chip MLCCs in 0204 inch size Murata introduces the ultra-thin LW reversed, low equivalent series inductor (ESL) multilayer ceramic capacitor (MLCC) with a capacitance value of 1.0 µF ±20% for 4 Vdc-rated automotive applications.
UCT to acquire Ham-Let Ultra Clean Holdings, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Ham-Let (Israel-Canada) Ltd., for approximately USD 348 million, which includes USD 287 million of equity value plus $61 million of net debt.
Agile Analog partners with Redtree Solutions Agile Analog, a supplier of configurable analog IP building blocks, has signed a sales agreement with European representative Redtree Solutions.
India’s looking to attract semiconductor fab companies The Government of of India is planting a seed to grow a local semiconductor ecosystem by inviting bids for setting up semiconductor fabrication fabs in the country.
UAES and ROHM officially open joint lab for SiC technology ROHM, together with Chinese automotive manufacturer United Automotive Electronic Systems (UAES), recently held an opening ceremony announcing the establishment of a joint laboratory on SiC technology at UAES headquarters in Shanghai, China.
Siltronic and Globalwafers to combine as a new wafer manufacturing giant The two companies have entered into a Business Combination Agreement (BCA) under which GlobalWafers will make a tender offer to Siltronic shareholders at an offer price of EUR 125 per share in cash.
The A to Z of A2B Applications Throughout its history, there are many examples of the automotive industry leveraging technology transfers from adjacent and complementary markets; industrial, consumer, and healthcare to name a few.
SUSS MicroTec opens new production facility in Taiwan The systems and process solutions provider is expanding and has officially opened the doors of its new production facility in HsinChu, Taiwan.
Andy King to retire from Arrow Electronics Arrow Electronics’ president of the global components business, Andy King, will retire from the company as of December 31, 2020
Ferrotec acquires MeiVac Ferrotec (USA) Corporation, the US subsidiary of Ferrotec Holdings Corp., a supplier of materials, components, and precision system solutions, has purchased MeiVac Incorporated.
Mouser Electronics expands UK and Swedish offices The distributor of electronics components says it has recently expanded its offices and customer service infrastructure in the United Kingdom and Sweden.