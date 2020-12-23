© ams Business | December 23, 2020
ams and Senova start production line for antibody digital rapid tests
ams and Senova, a manufacturer of in-vitro diagnostic medical devices based in Germany, have successfully opened a production line for lateral flow tests which will be used to detect antibodies from the Covid-19 (SARS-CoV-2) virus.
In Weimar, Thuringia, and under strict Covid-19 social distancing, ams and Senova opened the line and congratulated the teams who worked hard to bring the idea to production in less than nine months. A specifically developed sensor module, based on ams’ AS7341L sensor, allows spectrally resolved sensitive read-out of lateral flow immune assays, and the data will be sent to a medical certified cloud. The device, using lateral flow technology coupled with a spectral sensor, enables a read-out that is accurate, cost effective, quantitative, and provides an objective result which requires no user interpretation. Through using the Senova GreenLight platform, the test kit can be readily applied in doctor’s offices and other point-of-care situations, the companies explains in a press release. Antibody testing remains essential in the fight against the Covid-19 (SARS-CoV-2) pandemic. It is expected, that people will need several antibody tests when the vaccines are supplied. Before a vaccine is administered, it is important to know the presence of antibodies in the blood. In addition, lateral flow tests for antibodies can be used to check the need for a vaccine and the effectiveness over time. “I am very proud of the achievement ams and Senova have reached together. Moving from concept to volume production in less than nine months shows the quality of our partnership and the capabilities of both companies. Thank you to the teams from ams and Senova who are involved in this exciting innovation,” says Thomas Stockmeier, COO of ams AG, in the press release. “This technology is important to the population right now. With fast, accurate point-of-care testing available we hope to enable medical personnel to implement vaccinations faster and more exactly.” “This is the type of co-operation which is designed to make a positive impact. The teams have worked together highly constructively and pushed each other to achieve excellence in a short period of time,” adds Hans Soeffing, CEO of Senova. “Drawing on our deep expertise, our Senova team has pushed hard to make the Senova GreenLight available for this solution.”
Entegris invests in new manufacturing facility in Taiwan The supplier of materials and process solutions for the semiconductor industry says that it is expanding its manufacturing presence in Taiwan with an investment of approximately USD 200 million over the next three to five years.
Velodyne Lidar inks multi-year sales agreement Velodyne Lidar has signed a multi-year sales agreement for Alpha Prime sensors with Motional, the Aptiv-Hyundai joint venture.
Kyocera expands with new R&D centre Kyocera says it will start the construction of a new research and development centre in January 2021 at its Kokubu campus in Kirishima City, Kagoshima, Japan.
indie Semiconductor to merge with Thunder Bridge Acquisition II indie Semiconductor, a company focused on next generation automotive semiconductors, and Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, a special purpose acquisition company, have entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination that would result in the combined entity continuing as a publicly listed company.
Sometimes, a Signal Needs to Ride the Rails Question: I’m designing a signal conditioning block for a precision sensor analog front end. Should I use an op amp with rail-to-rail input?
EpiWorld qualifies AIXTRON G5 WW C system for SiC ramp-up Chinese foundry, Epiworld International, has qualified AIXTRON’s new SiC platform, AIX G5 WW C system, for high volume manufacturing of SiC Epitaxy products at its new production side in Xiamen.
Molex acquires Fiberguide Industries Connectivity and electronics solution specialist, Molex, is acquiring Fiberguide Industries, a manufacturer of customized optical fiber solutions based in Caldwell, Idaho
Murata officially opens its Minato MIRAI Innovation Centre Murata Manufacturing is opening its Minato MIRAI Innovation Centre, the largest research and development hub in the Kanto region.
ACES Electronics to acquire Genesis Connected Solutions Taiwanese supplier of interconnect solutions, ACES Electronics, and Genesis Connected Solutions, an Atlanta, Georgia based privately-held manufacturer of board- level shielding, electro-mechanical assemblies, and interconnect components, have entered into a definitive agreement under which ACES will acquire 100% equity of Genesis
Murata’s ultra-thin LW reversed, low ESL chip MLCCs in 0204 inch size Murata introduces the ultra-thin LW reversed, low equivalent series inductor (ESL) multilayer ceramic capacitor (MLCC) with a capacitance value of 1.0 µF ±20% for 4 Vdc-rated automotive applications.
UCT to acquire Ham-Let Ultra Clean Holdings, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Ham-Let (Israel-Canada) Ltd., for approximately USD 348 million, which includes USD 287 million of equity value plus $61 million of net debt.
Agile Analog partners with Redtree Solutions Agile Analog, a supplier of configurable analog IP building blocks, has signed a sales agreement with European representative Redtree Solutions.
India’s looking to attract semiconductor fab companies The Government of of India is planting a seed to grow a local semiconductor ecosystem by inviting bids for setting up semiconductor fabrication fabs in the country.
UAES and ROHM officially open joint lab for SiC technology ROHM, together with Chinese automotive manufacturer United Automotive Electronic Systems (UAES), recently held an opening ceremony announcing the establishment of a joint laboratory on SiC technology at UAES headquarters in Shanghai, China.
Siltronic and Globalwafers to combine as a new wafer manufacturing giant The two companies have entered into a Business Combination Agreement (BCA) under which GlobalWafers will make a tender offer to Siltronic shareholders at an offer price of EUR 125 per share in cash.
The A to Z of A2B Applications Throughout its history, there are many examples of the automotive industry leveraging technology transfers from adjacent and complementary markets; industrial, consumer, and healthcare to name a few.
SUSS MicroTec opens new production facility in Taiwan The systems and process solutions provider is expanding and has officially opened the doors of its new production facility in HsinChu, Taiwan.
Andy King to retire from Arrow Electronics Arrow Electronics’ president of the global components business, Andy King, will retire from the company as of December 31, 2020
Ferrotec acquires MeiVac Ferrotec (USA) Corporation, the US subsidiary of Ferrotec Holdings Corp., a supplier of materials, components, and precision system solutions, has purchased MeiVac Incorporated.
Mouser Electronics expands UK and Swedish offices The distributor of electronics components says it has recently expanded its offices and customer service infrastructure in the United Kingdom and Sweden.
New gate driver ICs for 5G and LTE macro base stations Infineon Technologies AG introduces the new EiceDRIVER™ 2EDL8 gate driver IC product family to foster the growth in DC-DC telecom bricks for mobile network infrastructure.
Broadcom reshuffles management to drive continued growth The semiconductor company is making several senior leadership appointments, all effective immediately, reporting to president and CEO Hock Tan.Load more news