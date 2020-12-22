© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com Business | December 22, 2020
Entegris invests in new manufacturing facility in Taiwan
The supplier of materials and process solutions for the semiconductor industry says that it is expanding its manufacturing presence in Taiwan with an investment of approximately USD 200 million over the next three to five years.
Entegris plans to start the construction of a new facility in early 2021 and expects to begin initial operations in late 2021 as it ramps to full production in subsequent phases. Located in Southern Taiwan’s Kaohsiung Science Park, the new, 27'000 square-metre facility will develop and produce solutions "critical to chipmakers," the company states in a press release. These includes filters for microcontamination control, gas delivery systems, advanced chemistries as well as other products and services. The site where the new facility will be located totals approximately 61'700 square metres, which will allow for expansions of the manufacturing capacity, as needed. According to Bertrand Loy, Entegris’ president and chief executive officer, expanding the company’s manufacturing capacity reflects the increased and growing demand for its products and services from global manufacturers of semiconductors in Taiwan and the broader Asia Pacific region. Based on IC Insights’ Global Wafer Capacity report in 2020, nearly 22% of the global semiconductor wafer fab capacity is in Taiwan while the Asia region, including Taiwan, Korea, China, and Japan, produce approximately 75% of all global semiconductors. “Taiwan is a well-established global leader in the semiconductor industry, and with this expanded presence we will be well positioned to be even more responsive to our customers’ emerging needs as we work closely with them to accelerate their development cycles and product ramps. In addition, our closer proximity will strengthen supply security to our customers in the region while supplementing our expansive manufacturing capacity throughout Asia in South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, and China,” Loy says in the press release. As part of the planned expansion, the company expects to recruit more than 200 new employees with engineering backgrounds and manufacturing experience to add to its existing Taiwan headcount of approximately 300. Entegris also plans a significant expansion of its Taiwan Technology Center for Research and Development (TTC) on its Hsinchu campus where its scientists and engineers collaborate with customers to explore and develop innovative solutions to some of the chipmakers’ most complex materials and contamination control challenges. Alvin Hsieh, Entegris Taiwan country president, said, “Entegris’ presence in Taiwan spans 30 years and this expansion of our manufacturing and R&D facilities represents an important next phase in the company’s ongoing commitment to the industry and the region. We will leverage advanced automation, digitalization, and analytical tools in this state-of-the-art facility to achieve the highest standards of quality and productivity as we respond to the rapidly evolving needs of our customers.” Minister Mei-Hua Wang with the Taiwanese Ministry of Economic Affairs commented about Entegris’ planned expansion: “We are happy to see Entegris building upon its three-decade presence and ongoing investment in Taiwan and its leadership role within the global semiconductor industry. The company’s planned expansion will help Taiwan accumulate and broaden significant innovation capacity in the semiconductor equipment manufacturing sector and further strengthen Taiwan’s expertise and ecosystem. The Ministry of Economic Affairs will continue to provide full support to Entegris and to help the semiconductor industry advance and prosper.”
Velodyne Lidar inks multi-year sales agreement Velodyne Lidar has signed a multi-year sales agreement for Alpha Prime sensors with Motional, the Aptiv-Hyundai joint venture.
Kyocera expands with new R&D centre Kyocera says it will start the construction of a new research and development centre in January 2021 at its Kokubu campus in Kirishima City, Kagoshima, Japan.
indie Semiconductor to merge with Thunder Bridge Acquisition II indie Semiconductor, a company focused on next generation automotive semiconductors, and Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, a special purpose acquisition company, have entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination that would result in the combined entity continuing as a publicly listed company.
Sometimes, a Signal Needs to Ride the Rails Question: I’m designing a signal conditioning block for a precision sensor analog front end. Should I use an op amp with rail-to-rail input?
EpiWorld qualifies AIXTRON G5 WW C system for SiC ramp-up Chinese foundry, Epiworld International, has qualified AIXTRON’s new SiC platform, AIX G5 WW C system, for high volume manufacturing of SiC Epitaxy products at its new production side in Xiamen.
Molex acquires Fiberguide Industries Connectivity and electronics solution specialist, Molex, is acquiring Fiberguide Industries, a manufacturer of customized optical fiber solutions based in Caldwell, Idaho
Murata officially opens its Minato MIRAI Innovation Centre Murata Manufacturing is opening its Minato MIRAI Innovation Centre, the largest research and development hub in the Kanto region.
ACES Electronics to acquire Genesis Connected Solutions Taiwanese supplier of interconnect solutions, ACES Electronics, and Genesis Connected Solutions, an Atlanta, Georgia based privately-held manufacturer of board- level shielding, electro-mechanical assemblies, and interconnect components, have entered into a definitive agreement under which ACES will acquire 100% equity of Genesis
Murata’s ultra-thin LW reversed, low ESL chip MLCCs in 0204 inch size Murata introduces the ultra-thin LW reversed, low equivalent series inductor (ESL) multilayer ceramic capacitor (MLCC) with a capacitance value of 1.0 µF ±20% for 4 Vdc-rated automotive applications.
UCT to acquire Ham-Let Ultra Clean Holdings, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Ham-Let (Israel-Canada) Ltd., for approximately USD 348 million, which includes USD 287 million of equity value plus $61 million of net debt.
Agile Analog partners with Redtree Solutions Agile Analog, a supplier of configurable analog IP building blocks, has signed a sales agreement with European representative Redtree Solutions.
India’s looking to attract semiconductor fab companies The Government of of India is planting a seed to grow a local semiconductor ecosystem by inviting bids for setting up semiconductor fabrication fabs in the country.
UAES and ROHM officially open joint lab for SiC technology ROHM, together with Chinese automotive manufacturer United Automotive Electronic Systems (UAES), recently held an opening ceremony announcing the establishment of a joint laboratory on SiC technology at UAES headquarters in Shanghai, China.
Siltronic and Globalwafers to combine as a new wafer manufacturing giant The two companies have entered into a Business Combination Agreement (BCA) under which GlobalWafers will make a tender offer to Siltronic shareholders at an offer price of EUR 125 per share in cash.
The A to Z of A2B Applications Throughout its history, there are many examples of the automotive industry leveraging technology transfers from adjacent and complementary markets; industrial, consumer, and healthcare to name a few.
SUSS MicroTec opens new production facility in Taiwan The systems and process solutions provider is expanding and has officially opened the doors of its new production facility in HsinChu, Taiwan.
Andy King to retire from Arrow Electronics Arrow Electronics’ president of the global components business, Andy King, will retire from the company as of December 31, 2020
Ferrotec acquires MeiVac Ferrotec (USA) Corporation, the US subsidiary of Ferrotec Holdings Corp., a supplier of materials, components, and precision system solutions, has purchased MeiVac Incorporated.
Mouser Electronics expands UK and Swedish offices The distributor of electronics components says it has recently expanded its offices and customer service infrastructure in the United Kingdom and Sweden.
New gate driver ICs for 5G and LTE macro base stations Infineon Technologies AG introduces the new EiceDRIVER™ 2EDL8 gate driver IC product family to foster the growth in DC-DC telecom bricks for mobile network infrastructure.
Broadcom reshuffles management to drive continued growth The semiconductor company is making several senior leadership appointments, all effective immediately, reporting to president and CEO Hock Tan.
Employee at Sony Semiconductor infected with COVID-19 An employee at Sony Semiconductor Manufacturing’s Kumamoto Technology Center in Japan has been confirmed to be infected with COVID-19.
Abracon acquires Fox Electronics The manufacturer of passive components and timing solutions says it has acquired Fox Electronics, a privately held frequency control supplier headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.Load more news