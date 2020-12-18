© jirsak dreamstime.com Business | December 18, 2020
indie Semiconductor to merge with Thunder Bridge Acquisition II
indie Semiconductor, a company focused on next generation automotive semiconductors, and Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, a special purpose acquisition company, have entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination that would result in the combined entity continuing as a publicly listed company.
Upon closing of the transaction, the combined operating entity will be named indie Semiconductor, Inc. and will be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. The transaction reflects an implied equity value for the combined company of roughly USD 1.4 billion. indie is knee-deep in trends spanning ADAS/Autonomous, Connectivity, User Experience and Vehicle Electrification. Today, indie’s automotive semiconductor portfolio addresses a USD 16 billion market, according to IHS, which is expected to exceed USD 38 billion by 2025 driven by strong demand for silicon and software content in automobiles. “Thunder Bridge II has found an outstanding merger partner in indie Semiconductor,” says Gary Simanson, president and CEO of Thunder Bridge II, in a press release. "Donald McClymont and his team have established a leadership franchise with a differentiated product offering, having shipped over 100 million units to Tier 1 automotive suppliers globally. By virtue of our combination, we believe that indie will have the financial firepower to accelerate the Company’s strategic growth initiatives and help create an Autotech pureplay powerhouse.” “indie is empowering the Autotech revolution with our highly innovative system solutions,” adds Donald McClymont, indie’s co-founder, chairman and chief executive officer. “Our mixed signal SoC platforms are enabling a diverse set of rapidly emerging automotive megatrends that have reached an inflection point. Accordingly, we are excited to partner with Thunder Bridge II at this key growth juncture to capitalize on our existing design win pipeline, extend indie’s product reach, drive scale and further consolidate within Autotech, ultimately creating shareholder value as a public company.” Upon the closing of the transaction, the combined company will be led by indie’s management team. Prior to founding indie, Donald McClymont held executive roles at Axiom, Skyworks and Conexant. He is joined by Co-founder and President Ichiro Aoki, Ph.D., and Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Scott Kee, Ph.D., as well as Chief Financial Officer and EVP of Strategy, Thomas Schiller.
Molex acquires Fiberguide Industries Connectivity and electronics solution specialist, Molex, is acquiring Fiberguide Industries, a manufacturer of customized optical fiber solutions based in Caldwell, Idaho
Murata officially opens its Minato MIRAI Innovation Centre Murata Manufacturing is opening its Minato MIRAI Innovation Centre, the largest research and development hub in the Kanto region.
ACES Electronics to acquire Genesis Connected Solutions Taiwanese supplier of interconnect solutions, ACES Electronics, and Genesis Connected Solutions, an Atlanta, Georgia based privately-held manufacturer of board- level shielding, electro-mechanical assemblies, and interconnect components, have entered into a definitive agreement under which ACES will acquire 100% equity of Genesis
Murata’s ultra-thin LW reversed, low ESL chip MLCCs in 0204 inch size Murata introduces the ultra-thin LW reversed, low equivalent series inductor (ESL) multilayer ceramic capacitor (MLCC) with a capacitance value of 1.0 µF ±20% for 4 Vdc-rated automotive applications.
UCT to acquire Ham-Let Ultra Clean Holdings, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Ham-Let (Israel-Canada) Ltd., for approximately USD 348 million, which includes USD 287 million of equity value plus $61 million of net debt.
Agile Analog partners with Redtree Solutions Agile Analog, a supplier of configurable analog IP building blocks, has signed a sales agreement with European representative Redtree Solutions.
India’s looking to attract semiconductor fab companies The Government of of India is planting a seed to grow a local semiconductor ecosystem by inviting bids for setting up semiconductor fabrication fabs in the country.
UAES and ROHM officially open joint lab for SiC technology ROHM, together with Chinese automotive manufacturer United Automotive Electronic Systems (UAES), recently held an opening ceremony announcing the establishment of a joint laboratory on SiC technology at UAES headquarters in Shanghai, China.
Siltronic and Globalwafers to combine as a new wafer manufacturing giant The two companies have entered into a Business Combination Agreement (BCA) under which GlobalWafers will make a tender offer to Siltronic shareholders at an offer price of EUR 125 per share in cash.
The A to Z of A2B Applications Throughout its history, there are many examples of the automotive industry leveraging technology transfers from adjacent and complementary markets; industrial, consumer, and healthcare to name a few.
SUSS MicroTec opens new production facility in Taiwan The systems and process solutions provider is expanding and has officially opened the doors of its new production facility in HsinChu, Taiwan.
Andy King to retire from Arrow Electronics Arrow Electronics’ president of the global components business, Andy King, will retire from the company as of December 31, 2020
Ferrotec acquires MeiVac Ferrotec (USA) Corporation, the US subsidiary of Ferrotec Holdings Corp., a supplier of materials, components, and precision system solutions, has purchased MeiVac Incorporated.
Mouser Electronics expands UK and Swedish offices The distributor of electronics components says it has recently expanded its offices and customer service infrastructure in the United Kingdom and Sweden.
New gate driver ICs for 5G and LTE macro base stations Infineon Technologies AG introduces the new EiceDRIVER™ 2EDL8 gate driver IC product family to foster the growth in DC-DC telecom bricks for mobile network infrastructure.
Broadcom reshuffles management to drive continued growth The semiconductor company is making several senior leadership appointments, all effective immediately, reporting to president and CEO Hock Tan.
Employee at Sony Semiconductor infected with COVID-19 An employee at Sony Semiconductor Manufacturing’s Kumamoto Technology Center in Japan has been confirmed to be infected with COVID-19.
Abracon acquires Fox Electronics The manufacturer of passive components and timing solutions says it has acquired Fox Electronics, a privately held frequency control supplier headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.
Intel invests to start assembly operations in Costa Rica Over course the next three years, Intel is planning to invest USD 350 million to start assembly & test operations in Costa Rica.
Swissbit continues growth strategy via the acquisition of Hyperstone Swissbit and Hyperstone, specialist supplier of flash memory controllers, set to jointly develop new products for embedded IoT and security solutions.
Burned by Low Power? When lower current consumption can get you into trouble Question: I changed one of my devices to a newer and better part with lower current consumption. Nothing is working anymore and even the new part got “burned.” Do you have any explanation?
Electrocomponents reaches agreement to acquire Synovos Electrocomponents says it has announced that it has reached an agreement to acquire Synovos, a player in integrated supply solutions in the Americas, for a total consideration of USD 145 million on a debt-free, cash-free basis.
Digi-Key enters new global distribution partnership with GLF Digi-Key Electronics has expanded its product portfolio to include a global distribution partnership with GLF Integrated Power, Inc.