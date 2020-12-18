© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com Business | December 18, 2020
Molex acquires Fiberguide Industries
Connectivity and electronics solution specialist, Molex, is acquiring Fiberguide Industries, a manufacturer of customized optical fiber solutions based in Caldwell, Idaho
Fiberguide will join Molex's Polymicro business, a Phoenix-based provider of specialty optical fiber and fluidic-based products tailored for medical, industrial and datacom applications. "Today, Molex is setting a new standard of excellence in the industry while fulfilling our vision of becoming the leading provider of specialty optical fiber products," says Jim Clarkin, GM of Polymicro, in a press release. "Our combined capabilities give global customers a full array of products and complete solutions to meet emerging requirements for innovative laser-based optical systems." As a world leader in optical fiber arrays and cable assemblies, Fiberguide is positioned to help Molex address the stringent needs of medical applications, including high-power laser surgery, DNA sequencing and flow cytometry. Both Molex and Fiberguide bring expertise in optical fibers, analytical probes and fully packaged assemblies to support increasing demands for minimally invasive medical procedures. Additionally, a complementary portfolio of design capabilities provides customer-centric solutions for industrial monitoring and sensing as well as datacom applications that require reliable performance in extremely harsh environments. "Fiberguide contributes more than 40 years of technological innovation to Molex," says Devinder Saini, Ph.D., VP of Technology for Fiberguide. "We share similar cultures and are united in our focus to deliver the most powerful, vertically integrated fiber solutions available." At the same time, Molex says the company will develop centers of optical fiber excellence in Phoenix and Caldwell to support new business opportunities from concept to production. Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed. Polymicro was acquired by Molex in 2007. Today, Molex designs, develops and delivers Polymicro specialty optical fiber products and solutions for the medical, industrial and datacom industries.
