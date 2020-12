© Murata

Murata’s first facility dedicated to automotive business

At the Minato MIRAI Innovation Centre, located in Yokohama City, Kanagawa Prefecture, Murata intends to bolster its design and planning capacities, as well as basic product research for new markets like energy healthcare , and IoT , in addition to its core business in the communications and automobile markets. In particular, Murata says it plans to increase its share of the healthcare and energy markets by strengthening collaborations with clients and industry participants using its geographical advantage. In its business related to the automobile market, Murata aims to increase its competitiveness by installing a large anechoic chamber for vehicles, accumulating further design expertise and gaining rapid and continuous feedback for its product design. Along with reinforcing the coordination with other Murata R&D hubs such as the Yasu and Yokohama Divisions, Murata will also increase its collaboration with external partners, such as via technology exchanges.By creating and operating three different facilities – an exhibition room showcasing Murata’s automotive business, a “pit facility” to help increase our understanding of vehicles and carry out various experiments, and a large anechoic chamber that will permit experiments and tests while simulating driving conditions – Murata will accelerate revenue growth in its automotive business. The automotive focused facilities are scheduled to open in April 2021. Murata's Interactive Communications Space for co-creation will serve multiple roles, such as the holding of events and creating new business via collaborations with clients regardless of industry type, as well as technology exchanges between different departments of the company, as well as with external partners. The facility will also feature an exhibition area in which visitors can directly experience Murata technology. The facility is scheduled to open in April 2021. The company is also adding open collaboration space which will feature areas devoted to exhibiting medical devices, carrying out events based on health management plans coordinated between the health management office and the medical and medical equipment division, and other activities. The entire Minato MIRAI Innovation Centre offers the company 65'335 square metres and represents an investment of approximately JPY 40 billion (EUR 315 million), that is land and building expenses only. Construction of the centre was initiated in May 2018 and completed in October 2020.