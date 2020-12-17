© ROHM Semiconductor Business | December 17, 2020
UAES and ROHM officially open joint lab for SiC technology
ROHM, together with Chinese automotive manufacturer United Automotive Electronic Systems (UAES), recently held an opening ceremony announcing the establishment of a joint laboratory on SiC technology at UAES headquarters in Shanghai, China.
SiC power devices are being increasingly adopted in the fields of electric vehicles, infrastructure, environment / energy, and industrial equipment. This is due, in large part, to the advantages they provide over silicon-based power devices such as IGBTs, including significantly reduced loss during both switching and conduction, along with support for higher temperature operation. Since 2015, UAES and ROHM have been collaborating and carrying out detailed technical exchanges on automotive applications utilizing SiC power devices. After several years of technical exchanges, automotive products incorporating ROHM SiC power devices were released earlier this year. The new joint laboratory contains important equipment required for device and application evaluation in automotive, such as onboard chargers and DC/DC converters. This will allow ROHM and UAES to strengthen their partnership and accelerate development of innovative power solutions centered on SiC. Mr. Guo Xiaolu, Deputy General Manager, United Automotive Electronic Systems Co., Ltd., “With ROHM, which has been introducing SiC power devices since 2015, we have strengthened our collaboration, including top management. And after many years of technical exchanges, we are pleased to announce the successful development and mass production of SiC-equipped automotive applications this year. The establishment of this joint laboratory is a testament to the deepening relationship between our two companies, and we can look forward to further technical support through this new comprehensive facility.” Dr. Kazuhide Ino, CSO and Senior Director of Power Device Business, ROHM Co., Ltd., “We are pleased to have established a joint laboratory with UAES, a leading manufacturer of automotive applications. As a leading supplier of SiC power devices, ROHM develops industry-leading devices and has a proven track record of providing power solutions that combine peripheral components such as driver ICs. In the rapidly expanding automotive sector, as research tailored to customer needs and market trends becomes an important factor, we will continue to strengthen our partnership through this joint research lab and contribute to technical innovation in the automotive sector with power solutions centered on SiC.”
Siltronic and Globalwafers to combine as a new wafer manufacturing giant The two companies have entered into a Business Combination Agreement (BCA) under which GlobalWafers will make a tender offer to Siltronic shareholders at an offer price of EUR 125 per share in cash.
The A to Z of A2B Applications Throughout its history, there are many examples of the automotive industry leveraging technology transfers from adjacent and complementary markets; industrial, consumer, and healthcare to name a few.
SUSS MicroTec opens new production facility in Taiwan The systems and process solutions provider is expanding and has officially opened the doors of its new production facility in HsinChu, Taiwan.
Andy King to retire from Arrow Electronics Arrow Electronics’ president of the global components business, Andy King, will retire from the company as of December 31, 2020
Ferrotec acquires MeiVac Ferrotec (USA) Corporation, the US subsidiary of Ferrotec Holdings Corp., a supplier of materials, components, and precision system solutions, has purchased MeiVac Incorporated.
Mouser Electronics expands UK and Swedish offices The distributor of electronics components says it has recently expanded its offices and customer service infrastructure in the United Kingdom and Sweden.
New gate driver ICs for 5G and LTE macro base stations Infineon Technologies AG introduces the new EiceDRIVER™ 2EDL8 gate driver IC product family to foster the growth in DC-DC telecom bricks for mobile network infrastructure.
Broadcom reshuffles management to drive continued growth The semiconductor company is making several senior leadership appointments, all effective immediately, reporting to president and CEO Hock Tan.
Employee at Sony Semiconductor infected with COVID-19 An employee at Sony Semiconductor Manufacturing’s Kumamoto Technology Center in Japan has been confirmed to be infected with COVID-19.
Abracon acquires Fox Electronics The manufacturer of passive components and timing solutions says it has acquired Fox Electronics, a privately held frequency control supplier headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.
Intel invests to start assembly operations in Costa Rica Over course the next three years, Intel is planning to invest USD 350 million to start assembly & test operations in Costa Rica.
Ultra-thin low ESL MLCCs for in-vehicle ADAS applications Murata introduces the ultra-thin LW reversed, low equivalent series inductor (ESL) multilayer ceramic capacitor (MLCC) with a capacitance value of 1.0 µF ±20% for 4 Vdc-rated automotive applications.
Swissbit continues growth strategy via the acquisition of Hyperstone Swissbit and Hyperstone, specialist supplier of flash memory controllers, set to jointly develop new products for embedded IoT and security solutions.
Burned by Low Power? When lower current consumption can get you into trouble Question: I changed one of my devices to a newer and better part with lower current consumption. Nothing is working anymore and even the new part got “burned.” Do you have any explanation?
Electrocomponents reaches agreement to acquire Synovos Electrocomponents says it has announced that it has reached an agreement to acquire Synovos, a player in integrated supply solutions in the Americas, for a total consideration of USD 145 million on a debt-free, cash-free basis.
Digi-Key enters new global distribution partnership with GLF Digi-Key Electronics has expanded its product portfolio to include a global distribution partnership with GLF Integrated Power, Inc.
Kioxia to expand with a second 3D flash fab in just two months The company will expand its Kitakami plant site with another facility, K2, to further increase its flash memory production capacity.
Meyer Burger reaches agreement with photovoltaic producer Ecosolifer Meyer Burger Technology and Ecosolifer Ltd have agreed to draw a line under a project from 2015.
WiTricity files patent suit against Momentum Dynamics WiTricity, which specialises in wireless power transfer over distance, has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Momentum Dynamics, a Pennsylvania-based company developing wireless charging systems for the automotive and transportation industries.
Amphenol Corporation to acquire MTS Systems for $1.7 billion The interconnect, antenna and sensor solutions specialist has entered into a definitive agreement with MTS Systems, a supplier of test systems, motion simulators and precision sensors, under which will acquire MTS for USD 1.7 billion.
FreeRTOS™ Thread-Aware Debug added to STM32CubeIDE Development Environment STMicroelectronics has added support for FreeRTOS™ thread-aware debugging to its STM32CubeIDE development environment, giving users more power to complete their projects quickly and easily.
Don't Throw Away Your Smart Meters! You are a utility distribution grid operator faced with the challenge of managing millions of meters. You are planning to deploy advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) with new smart meters to enable automated meter readings, demand response programs, remote connect and disconnect, and improved outage management.