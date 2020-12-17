© ROHM Semiconductor

UAES and ROHM officially open joint lab for SiC technology

ROHM, together with Chinese automotive manufacturer United Automotive Electronic Systems (UAES), recently held an opening ceremony announcing the establishment of a joint laboratory on SiC technology at UAES headquarters in Shanghai, China.

SiC power devices are being increasingly adopted in the fields of electric vehicles, infrastructure, environment / energy, and industrial equipment. This is due, in large part, to the advantages they provide over silicon-based power devices such as IGBTs, including significantly reduced loss during both switching and conduction, along with support for higher temperature operation. Since 2015, UAES and ROHM have been collaborating and carrying out detailed technical exchanges on automotive applications utilizing SiC power devices. After several years of technical exchanges, automotive products incorporating ROHM SiC power devices were released earlier this year. The new joint laboratory contains important equipment required for device and application evaluation in automotive, such as onboard chargers and DC/DC converters. This will allow ROHM and UAES to strengthen their partnership and accelerate development of innovative power solutions centered on SiC. Mr. Guo Xiaolu, Deputy General Manager, United Automotive Electronic Systems Co., Ltd., “With ROHM, which has been introducing SiC power devices since 2015, we have strengthened our collaboration, including top management. And after many years of technical exchanges, we are pleased to announce the successful development and mass production of SiC-equipped automotive applications this year. The establishment of this joint laboratory is a testament to the deepening relationship between our two companies, and we can look forward to further technical support through this new comprehensive facility.” Dr. Kazuhide Ino, CSO and Senior Director of Power Device Business, ROHM Co., Ltd., “We are pleased to have established a joint laboratory with UAES, a leading manufacturer of automotive applications. As a leading supplier of SiC power devices, ROHM develops industry-leading devices and has a proven track record of providing power solutions that combine peripheral components such as driver ICs. In the rapidly expanding automotive sector, as research tailored to customer needs and market trends becomes an important factor, we will continue to strengthen our partnership through this joint research lab and contribute to technical innovation in the automotive sector with power solutions centered on SiC.”