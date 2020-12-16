© SUSS MicroTec

SUSS MicroTec opens new production facility in Taiwan

The systems and process solutions provider is expanding and has officially opened the doors of its new production facility in HsinChu, Taiwan.

With the new facility, SUSS MicroTec is responding to an increased industry demand thanks to booming applications and trends such as 5G, IoT, AI and mobility. The company says that the new production site will allow it to achieve greater flexibility to be able to specifically meet the wishes of customers, such as accelerated lead, delivery and response times. The Asian customer base in particular will benefit from this added flexibility, a press release reads. The premises are located in Hsinchu Science Park, and the facility covers an area of 4’800 square metres, of which 2’900 square metres consist of a cleanroom area, including storage. The primary activity will be focused around the production and delivery of the majority of SUSS ACS200 coaters/developers by a workforce of around 50 employees. SUSS MicroTec says it has implemented a comprehensive recruitment and training program to staff the facility. This includes intensive training of the production team directly at the main production site in Germany. In addition, qualified specialists will be sent from the parent company to Taiwan to use their expertise to support the colleagues on site. “The rapidly increasing expansion of broadband data networks, further reinforced by the intensive use of digital communications due to the global Covid-19 pandemic, is currently leading to strong growth in the semiconductor industry's demand for production equipment. We expect this trend to continue in the coming years. With this in mind, expansion of our production capacity with the new Taiwanese location is crucial,” says Franz Richter, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Management of SUSS MicroTec, in the press release. “We will be able to give our Asian customers in particular better insight into completion of their products during regular production. This increased transparency is already finding wide acceptance and is being very well received by our customers.” The new location has begun operation, and the first machines will be delivered to customers this year.