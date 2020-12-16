Products | December 16, 2020
10A H-Bridge Motor Driver ICs from Toshiba fully optimised for automotive deployment
Toshiba Electronics Europe GmbH (“Toshiba”) has just announced two new driver ICs for brushed DC motors.
This is a product release announcement by Toshiba Electronics Europe. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
The TB9054FTG and TB9053FTG utilise advanced DMOS FET technology to achieve a low RDSON value. These H-bridge devices are AEC-Q100 Grade 1 qualified and support temperatures up to 150°C junction temperature. Thanks to greater functional integration alongside streamlining of interfaces (e.g., no external capacitor is necessary for charge-pump operation), the new Toshiba driver ICs have the capacity to significantly contribute to the downsizing of automotive electronic control units (ECUs). High-precision motor control can be executed via use of just the SPI interface (or through direct PWM control if preferred). This enables port reductions in the host microcontroller to be realised. In addition, built-in diagnostics allow ongoing performance and functional observation. Current monitoring and current limiting features are also incorporated. TB9053FTG is available in a QFN40 thermally enhanced power package with an extraordinary low Rth of just 0.67K/W. Over-current, over-temperature and open load protection mechanisms are all included. Among the key applications for these driver ICs are ETC, EGR, power mirror folding, small fans, grill shutter, camera or OBC lid operation, plus soft power door opening/closing systems. For more information, please visit: https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/eu/semiconductor/product/automotive-devices/detail.TB9054FTG.html https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/eu/semiconductor/product/automotive-devices/detail.TB9053FTG.html
Ferrotec acquires MeiVac Ferrotec (USA) Corporation, the US subsidiary of Ferrotec Holdings Corp., a supplier of materials, components, and precision system solutions, has purchased MeiVac Incorporated.
Mouser Electronics expands UK and Swedish offices The distributor of electronics components says it has recently expanded its offices and customer service infrastructure in the United Kingdom and Sweden.
New gate driver ICs for 5G and LTE macro base stations Infineon Technologies AG introduces the new EiceDRIVER™ 2EDL8 gate driver IC product family to foster the growth in DC-DC telecom bricks for mobile network infrastructure.
Broadcom reshuffles management to drive continued growth The semiconductor company is making several senior leadership appointments, all effective immediately, reporting to president and CEO Hock Tan.
Employee at Sony Semiconductor infected with COVID-19 An employee at Sony Semiconductor Manufacturing’s Kumamoto Technology Center in Japan has been confirmed to be infected with COVID-19.
Abracon acquires Fox Electronics The manufacturer of passive components and timing solutions says it has acquired Fox Electronics, a privately held frequency control supplier headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.
Intel invests to start assembly operations in Costa Rica Over course the next three years, Intel is planning to invest USD 350 million to start assembly & test operations in Costa Rica.
Ultra-thin low ESL MLCCs for in-vehicle ADAS applications Murata introduces the ultra-thin LW reversed, low equivalent series inductor (ESL) multilayer ceramic capacitor (MLCC) with a capacitance value of 1.0 µF ±20% for 4 Vdc-rated automotive applications.
Swissbit continues growth strategy via the acquisition of Hyperstone Swissbit and Hyperstone, specialist supplier of flash memory controllers, set to jointly develop new products for embedded IoT and security solutions.
Burned by Low Power? When lower current consumption can get you into trouble Question: I changed one of my devices to a newer and better part with lower current consumption. Nothing is working anymore and even the new part got “burned.” Do you have any explanation?
Electrocomponents reaches agreement to acquire Synovos Electrocomponents says it has announced that it has reached an agreement to acquire Synovos, a player in integrated supply solutions in the Americas, for a total consideration of USD 145 million on a debt-free, cash-free basis.
Digi-Key enters new global distribution partnership with GLF Digi-Key Electronics has expanded its product portfolio to include a global distribution partnership with GLF Integrated Power, Inc.
Kioxia to expand with a second 3D flash fab in just two months The company will expand its Kitakami plant site with another facility, K2, to further increase its flash memory production capacity.
Meyer Burger reaches agreement with photovoltaic producer Ecosolifer Meyer Burger Technology and Ecosolifer Ltd have agreed to draw a line under a project from 2015.
WiTricity files patent suit against Momentum Dynamics WiTricity, which specialises in wireless power transfer over distance, has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Momentum Dynamics, a Pennsylvania-based company developing wireless charging systems for the automotive and transportation industries.
Amphenol Corporation to acquire MTS Systems for $1.7 billion The interconnect, antenna and sensor solutions specialist has entered into a definitive agreement with MTS Systems, a supplier of test systems, motion simulators and precision sensors, under which will acquire MTS for USD 1.7 billion.
FreeRTOS™ Thread-Aware Debug added to STM32CubeIDE Development Environment STMicroelectronics has added support for FreeRTOS™ thread-aware debugging to its STM32CubeIDE development environment, giving users more power to complete their projects quickly and easily.
Don’t Throw Away Your Smart Meters! You are a utility distribution grid operator faced with the challenge of managing millions of meters. You are planning to deploy advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) with new smart meters to enable automated meter readings, demand response programs, remote connect and disconnect, and improved outage management.
LPKF launches new cleanroom fab German technology company LPKF has put a new cleanroom fab into operation to produce thin-glass components for applications in the electronics and semiconductor industry.
Empowers E-CAP™ is a Revolutionary New Entry in the Capacitor Industry Empower Semiconductor, the world leader in Integrated Voltage Regulators (IVR), today announced a breakthrough with the highest performance, most configurable, and smallest commercially available range of capacitors.
Hassane El-Khoury to take the helm as On Semi's next CEO El-Khoury joins On Semiconductor as President, Chief Executive Officer following his successful tenure as President and CEO at Cypress Semiconductor. He officially shouldered the responsibilities as of December 7, 2020.
Phononic and Fabrinet partner to scale global production of thermoelectrics To support the growing demand from optical communications, 5G mobile, and automotive LiDAR, cooling and heating technology expert Phononic has partnered with manufacturer Fabrinet.
SemiQ and Micross Components ink bare die distribution agreement SemiQ says has signed a global distribution agreement with distributor Micross Components to supply SemiQ's silicon carbide (SiC) bare die.
From RWE/Excelerate to Smith – new CFO named The distributor of electronic components and semiconductors has appointed Nick Bedford to the position of Chief Financial Officer.Load more news