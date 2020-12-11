© Swissbit AG Business | December 11, 2020
Swissbit continues growth strategy via the acquisition of Hyperstone
Swissbit and Hyperstone, specialist supplier of flash memory controllers, set to jointly develop new products for embedded IoT and security solutions.
Swissbit will acquire Hyperstone GmbH from its current owners, CML Microsystems Plc. Through the investment Swissbit boosts its technology competence and further strengthens its position as an independent European manufacturer of memory and security products. Joint development projects will focus on solutions in the attractive growth market for security and embedded IoT. The two companies will work together to meet the growing demands from customers for data and device security in the Internet of Things. At the same time both companies will continue to support and expand their respective customer and partner networks for storage solutions as independent organisations and brands. The transaction is still subject to approval by the relevant authorities. Hyperstone's existing management team around Managing Director Dr. Jan Peter Berns will invest in the group as part of the transaction and will hold a minority stake in the future. As mentioned earlier, through joint development projects, the two companies will focus on innovative solutions in the attractive growth market for security and embedded IoT. The aim is to develop solutions that enable customers to protect data and devices in the Internet of Things (IoT) more reliably and easily. With the acquisition of Hyperstone, Swissbit is now even better positioned to implement its long-term growth strategy and to offer the best IoT and security solutions to reliably protect data and devices in networked systems. "The acquisition forms an integral part of our growth strategy,” says Silvio Muschter, CEO of Swissbit AG, in a press release. “Digitalization and increased connectivity of devices in the Internet of Things are driving the demand for secure, high-quality storage products from our memory division and security solutions from our Embedded IoT division. The most valuable asset is data. At Swissbit we see it as our key responsibility to store and protect this data reliably. With the acquisition of Hyperstone, we are not only strengthening and deepening our value chain, but also our technology chain. This will be of great benefit to customers who are looking for a trustworthy provider of highly reliable security products "Made in Germany" for demanding applications." As a provider of flash controller solutions, Hyperstone will continue to provide controllers, firmware and reference designs to module suppliers and disk-on-board integrators around the world. "With Swissbit as an investor we are gaining a partner with a deep understanding of our markets and technologies. Based on this knowledge Hyperstone will be supported to invest, operate and grow independently in our market. All our customers will benefit from new products and a strong roadmap", adds Dr. Jan Peter Berns, Managing Director at Hyperstone.
