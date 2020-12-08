© ON Semiconductor

Hassane El-Khoury to take the helm as On Semi's next CEO

El-Khoury joins On Semiconductor as President, Chief Executive Officer following his successful tenure as President and CEO at Cypress Semiconductor. He officially shouldered the responsibilities as of December 7, 2020.

“Following a comprehensive internal and external search process, I want to welcome Hassane to ON Semiconductor,” says Alan Campbell, chairman of the board of directors, in a press release. “The focus of our search was to identify an experienced CEO who understands the transformation underway within our industry and to expand our leadership position in target secular growth markets, accelerate revenue, gross margin and earnings growth, and enhance stakeholder value. During the interview process, Hassane emerged as the clear leader to deliver on the company’s immense potential for its customers, partners, employees and other stakeholders. We are thrilled to have found such a qualified leader,” Campbell continues. Prior to joining ON Semiconductor, El-Khoury served as president, chief executive officer and member of the board of directors at Cypress Semiconductor until its sale to Infineon in April 2020. He held various roles spanning business unit management, product development, applications engineering and business development during his thirteen years at Cypress. “I believe that a company is most successful when it leverages its people to solve customer challenges,” El-Khoury adds. “ON Semiconductor has developed a broad product portfolio that contains essential silicon building blocks to enable customer solutions in its target markets. I’m passionate about enabling customer success and excited to build on the company’s foundation to provide superior systems solutions spanning the automotive, industrial, cloud power and IoT markets, while enhancing financial performance.” As announced in September, El-Khoury’s appointment coincides with Keith Jackson’s retirement as ON Semiconductor’s chief executive officer and president, and as a member of its board of directors. Mr. Jackson will continue as an advisor to the company through the end of May 2021 in order to ensure an effective transition of leadership to El-Khoury.