© jirsak dreamstime.com

AXT completes ramp of Osram shipments from new China manufacturing facility

The manufacturer of compound semiconductor substrates has completed the ramp of its gallium arsenide substrate shipments for its major customer, Osram, from its new manufacturing facility in Dingxing, China.

In March, Osram finished its qualification of the new facility and began accepting a portion of its order volume from Dingxing, which it has continued to ramp throughout the year. “The facility was designed from the ground up around modern manufacturing best practices, utilizing state-of-the-art equipment and improved automation. It is also designed to efficiently scale to significant capacity expansion requirements, as our customers push the forefront of new, exciting, high-volume applications for gallium arsenide substrates. We have greatly valued OSRAM’s partnership through the process of our relocation and we are excited to be able to support its growth across a breadth of established and emerging photonics fields,” says Morris Young, AXT’s chief executive officer, in a press release. Dingxing is approximately 75 miles from Beijing. AXT began offering wafers from its new facility for customer qualification in 2019, and began customer site qualifications later that year. The relocation process was prompted by the Beijing city government’s selection of Tongzhou for its new municipal headquarters. Along with many other businesses asked to relocate their manufacturing lines in order to create room and upgrade the district, AXT was instructed to relocate its gallium arsenide manufacturing line.