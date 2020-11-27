© scanrail dreamstime.com

Arkema kickstarts capacity increase of fluoropolymer in China

Arkema is starting up its 50% capacity increase of Kynar fluoropolymer for the lithium-ion battery business at its Changshu plant in China in December 2020, with the first commercial supplies for January 2021.

Driven by strong growth in demand for electric vehicles and consumer electronics devices, as well as energy storage, the global lithium-ion battery market continues to expand at an accelerating pace. As a supplier of fluoropolymer materials used as both electrode binders and separator coatings in high performance batteries, Arkema intends to play an enabling role in this technological shift. “Our portfolio of solutions for the battery market greatly enhances the performance and the safety of advanced batteries. Our unique global Kynar fluoropolymer production footprint enables us to support the growth of our global customers with speed and versatility,” says Erwoan Pezron, Senior Vice-President, High Performance Polymers of Arkema, in a press release. “This is also a strong vote of confidence in our Changshu plant. In just a few months, we will celebrate the 10th anniversary of this plant, and in that decade, we have expanded successfully several times. This plant is one of the world’s largest plants for Arkema, and undoubtedly, it will continue to grow,” Pezron continues.