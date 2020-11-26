© Avnet

Company veteran takes the helm at Avnet

Distributor Avnet has named 37-year Avnet veteran Phil Gallagher as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Mr. Gallagher, who has been in the role of interim CEO of Avnet since August 2020, is also joining the company’s board of directors. "The Board of Directors is pleased with the appointment of Phil as Avnet's CEO. His steady hand and his consistent commitment to the technology industry will benefit all of our stakeholders," says Rodney C. Adkins, Chairman of the Board, Avnet, in a press release. “In today’s dynamic global market, we are confident that Phil’s back to basics approach, as well as his experience and vision for the future, will enable Avnet to continue delivering value to our customers, supplier partners, employees and shareholders.” Gallagher has held executive leadership positions in sales, marketing, and operations during his long tenure at the company. Prior to his interim CEO position, he was the Global President of Avnet’s Electronics Components business. “It is an honor to be named Avnet’s CEO,” says Gallagher. “We sit firmly in the center of the technology value chain and therefore have a tremendous opportunity to build our leadership and market position as we help our customers and suppliers meet their evolving needs. As the company enters its centennial year in 2021, our strategy will build on Avnet’s core distribution business by leveraging our talented people and strong relationships to deliver profitable growth. I am extremely excited about our future.”